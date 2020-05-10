Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Images of abducted MDC officials go viral

by Mandla Ndlovu
32 secs ago | Views
Pictures of MDC officials  Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova, and Cecilia Chimbiri who were arrested on Wednesday have gone viral on the internet.

The pictures show the three being assisted after they were found tortured by the state security agents.


Commenting on the matter Human Righyts Lawyer Alex Magaisa said, "When alarm was raised over the MDC Alliance 3, Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri, those of cold hearts dismissed it & said there were no abductions. When the girls were found in bad shape they still said, where are the pictures? You can't satisfy cold hearts."

Government has labelled the abduction a stage managed incident and blamed the European Union of being enablers of the opposition.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Government accuses European Union of being behind MDC abductions

25 mins ago | 61 Views

Woman fined $200 for stealing kapenta

51 mins ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo to go without water for 144 hours

57 mins ago | 110 Views

MDC legislators' rebellion mounts as more party MPs attend Parly

4 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Time to hold MDC leaders to account

4 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to stay

4 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Concern grows over missing MDC trio

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Squabbles to weaken opposition movement

4 hrs ago | 537 Views

'RBZ higher denominations much ado about nothing'

4 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zanu-PF missing the target

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (I)

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Arrogance vs ignorance: How the MDC's lurching deeper into chaos

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Mnangagwa pushing for one-party state'

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

The utter madness of power

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC must show strength and defy headwinds

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Sub-standard Covid-19 products flood Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Clampdown on forex dealers hits importers

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mahomva booted out over 'refusal to bend the rules'

4 hrs ago | 756 Views

EU refuses to fund Mnangagwa's administration

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 662 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

5 hrs ago | 786 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

5 hrs ago | 805 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 824 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

7 hrs ago | 5302 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

14 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

15 hrs ago | 4886 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

15 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

15 hrs ago | 886 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

17 hrs ago | 3088 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

18 hrs ago | 7427 Views

Council starts road signs installations

18 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

19 hrs ago | 2523 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days