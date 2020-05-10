PHOTOS: Images of abducted MDC officials go viral

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Pictures of MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova, and Cecilia Chimbiri who were arrested on Wednesday have gone viral on the internet.The pictures show the three being assisted after they were found tortured by the state security agents.Commenting on the matter Human Righyts Lawyer Alex Magaisa said, "When alarm was raised over the MDC Alliance 3, Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri, those of cold hearts dismissed it & said there were no abductions. When the girls were found in bad shape they still said, where are the pictures? You can't satisfy cold hearts."Government has labelled the abduction a stage managed incident and blamed the European Union of being enablers of the opposition.