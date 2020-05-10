6 Zimbabweans test positive for Coronavirus in Zambia

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zambian Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has reported that sic Zimbabwean truck drivers have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus.In a statement on Friday, the Minister revealed that 14 new COVID- 19 cases were recorded in Zambia from 161 Lusaka tests done on Thursday.The tests revealed that 10 of the cases are truck drivers (4 Zambians, 6 Zimbabweans) coming via Chirundu.As of Friday Zambia has had cumulative: 668 cases, 7 deaths, 152 recovered, 509 admitted and 4,045 cases who have completed quarantine.Zambian reports added that Chinsali General Hospital has been successfully established as a lab diagnostic centre and will now be processing Nakonde (Muchinga) samples.