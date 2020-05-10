Latest News Editor's Choice


Bushiri divides South Africa's ANC

by Mandla Ndlovu
31 secs ago | Views
Controversial South African based clergyman Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has divided the ruling African National Congress after SACP officials accused ANC leaders of using the donations by Bushiri for political mileage.

The ANC and SACP are in an Alliance.

South African media has reported that ANC Ehlanzeni deputy conveyor Ngrayi Ngwenya, who has been distributing parcels donated by Bushiri in Nkomazi, has accused Bhobert Nkosi, the SACP secretary in the Phillip Radebe District, of being a national of Eswatini after the SACP released a scathing statement accusing Mpumalanga Social Development MEC Thandi Shongwe of marketing Bushiri's church, of which she is a member.

SACP Regional secretary Nkosi is said to have signed  a letter that said, "Firstly, we were fed with the propaganda that Bushiri had donated food parcels to the Mpumalanga provincial department of social development. However, according to information at the disposal of the SACP, Bushiri only donated 35 food parcels to the department.

"We are aware that there are many churches and businesspeople who have made more significant donations, but they did not receive the same treatment from [Shongwe]. We believe that the MEC is using the plight of the people during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic to market her church and Bushiri, and this is uncalled for."

Ngwenya is reported to have hit back at Nkosi accusing him of being of foreigner.

"Nkosi is not from South Africa. He is from Swaziland. He was lucky to get a South African identity document in certain ways. He must go to Manzini and Mbabane to help there. I want to tell him that for threatening to get Shongwe arrested, we will use our right to investigate his nationality.

"This is ANC work. We're shocked by all these people who criticise the work of the ANC. That's why I've been talking about Nkosi … We've investigated him and found that he is not a South African. When I die I will not need a permit to be buried in the country because I am South African, he will need a permit to be buried in Swaziland," Ngwenya said.




Source - Byo24News/News24

