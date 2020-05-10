WATCH: Chamisa says MDC officials were sexually abused

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa called upon SADC and other Inter-governmental organisations to assist Zimbabweans in dealing with the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa which he accused of abducting three MDC officials.Speaking at Park Town hospital Mnangagwa said the struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe needs international solidarity.He told the media that the officials were victims of Mnangagwa because the process of their arrest had the fingerprints of the President.Chamisa said the ladies told her that the police inserted bayonets in their bottom and sucked their breasts.Watch the video below: