WATCH: Makandiwa warned Zimbabwe about Chinese doctors?

by Mandla Ndlovu

Day 4:doctors at work.Chinese & Zim doctors, nurses worked together in Wilkins hospital today. Chinese experts advised on how to further protect frontline health workers from infection, gave proposals on the use of ICU facilities, and donated medical gear.#ChinaZimasone @MoHCCZim pic.twitter.com/xqyGc8jl8K — Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe (@ChineseZimbabwe) May 14, 2020

A prophecy given in 2016 by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has resurfaced on the internet a few days after the People's Republic of China sent a brigade of medical surgeons to come and assist Zimbabwe combat the deadly Coronavirus.Zimbabwe on social media have linked the prophecy to the doctors.In the prophecy, Makandiwa warns the nation against a group of doctors who will come into the country to help a desperate situation.He adds that God showed him that the doctors were not real doctors.Makandiwa finishes the prophecy by saying the security agents in Zimbabwe must be very strict and vet everyone who comes into the country.Watch the prophecy below: