RBZ introduces new $10, $20 notes

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has introduced new $10 and $20 banknotes that will start circulating on Tuesday and the first week of June respectively.In a statement this afternoon, RBZ says features of the banknotes will be publicised prior to their circulation."The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the public that the $10 and $20 bank notes issued on May 14 2020 through Statutory Instrument 103A of 2020, will come into circulation as follows, the $10-dollar bank note will commence circulating on Tuesday 19 May, 2020 and the $20 bank note will be in circulation by the first week of June 2020," said RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya.