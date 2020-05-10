Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean lawyer regrets coming back to the country

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Pan-African Development Strategist and the University of London Law graduate Dr. Charlton Tsodzo says he regrets coming back into the country because of the environment that Zimbabwe is in.

Replying to one of his Facebook follows who had asked what criteria God uses in choosing which country one would be born in, Tsodzo said, "One of the first questions you asked me dude was why I returned to this country a few years back....lately been asking myself more and more also...I can't handle living in such space anymore, to be honest."

Tsodzo had posted the main Facebook post commenting on the MDC officials who were abducted by state agents on Wednesday.

Said Tsodzo, "The thing about abductions and enforced disappearances is that it's a matter of time before they come for you and me....it's a matter of time really...I despair being a Zimbabwean to be honest...there are times it becomes totally tiring...and some even have the testicles to say these are faked...who does this to their own selves? There is something mystical and spiritual about blood spilt into the ground that perpetrators do not know....the country wants international re-engagement in the midst of this? Pariah we are, pariah we shall ever be....vadzimu vakafongorera nyika yeZimbabwe kare kare...robonga."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mupfumi hopes to reclaim constituency

14 mins ago | 38 Views

RBZ introduces new $10, $20 notes

16 mins ago | 35 Views

MDC-A abducted three; Iron fists in velvet gloves

17 mins ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Makandiwa warned Zimbabwe about Chinese doctors?

43 mins ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's political abductions

50 mins ago | 201 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says MDC officials were sexually abused

1 hr ago | 678 Views

Mangudya speaks on new $10 and $20 notes

2 hrs ago | 945 Views

Bushiri divides South Africa's ANC

3 hrs ago | 1110 Views

6 Zimbabweans test positive for Coronavirus in Zambia

3 hrs ago | 1747 Views

WATCH: Images of abducted MDC officials go viral

4 hrs ago | 3708 Views

WATCH: Government accuses European Union of being behind MDC abductions

4 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Woman fined $200 for stealing kapenta

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Bulawayo to go without water for 144 hours

5 hrs ago | 659 Views

MDC legislators' rebellion mounts as more party MPs attend Parly

7 hrs ago | 4147 Views

Time to hold MDC leaders to account

7 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to stay

7 hrs ago | 3945 Views

Concern grows over missing MDC trio

7 hrs ago | 816 Views

Squabbles to weaken opposition movement

7 hrs ago | 723 Views

'RBZ higher denominations much ado about nothing'

7 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zanu-PF missing the target

7 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (I)

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Arrogance vs ignorance: How the MDC's lurching deeper into chaos

8 hrs ago | 518 Views

'Mnangagwa pushing for one-party state'

8 hrs ago | 938 Views

The utter madness of power

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

MDC must show strength and defy headwinds

8 hrs ago | 407 Views

Sub-standard Covid-19 products flood Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 405 Views

Clampdown on forex dealers hits importers

8 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mahomva booted out over 'refusal to bend the rules'

8 hrs ago | 1343 Views

EU refuses to fund Mnangagwa's administration

8 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

8 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1199 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

8 hrs ago | 927 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

8 hrs ago | 671 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

8 hrs ago | 360 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

9 hrs ago | 952 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

9 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1030 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 819 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days