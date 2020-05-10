Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo fingers Owen Ncube in MDC abductions

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo says the abduction of MDC Lawmaker Joana Mamombe and other two activists was the work of Minister of State Security Owen Mudha Ncube.


Said Moyo, "This is the dirty work of Owen Mudha Ncube, Mnangagwa's longtime hitman and now his CIO minister. Information Secretary Nick Mangwanaclaims Mudha's abduction and violence against Joana Mamombe and two MDC-A youth activists are fake. What? Fake violence? No such thing!"

Moyo called for the international community to hold President Emmerson Mnangagwa accountable for the abductions.


"The time has come for Owen Mudha Ncube and his embattled boss Emmerson Mnangagwa to be held accountable under international law for sanctioning the use of torture and rape as political weapons!"

The three MDC  activists were found by a sympathetic villager who heard their cries for help after they were dumped about 90 kilometers (55 miles) from Harare.

Richard Chimbiri, the father of one of the women Cecilia Chimbiri, told reporters on Friday that,"One can't even talk, the other is just crying and another has been taken for some tests. They were seriously beaten up and stripped of their clothing. They are in pain, they are in bad shape."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42

12 mins ago | 25 Views

PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

45 mins ago | 143 Views

UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 1005 Views

MDC cheap politicking, will not stop parly business

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Kasukuwere in spirited fight to save Mazowe farm from govt seizure

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman dies of coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe buoyant of CAF stadia bans reversal

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

FUL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

3 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Chamisa and his lieutenants appear to be in disarray

3 hrs ago | 1526 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC staging abductions?

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zimbabwean lawyer regrets coming back to the country

4 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Mupfumi hopes to reclaim constituency

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

RBZ introduces new $10, $20 notes

4 hrs ago | 854 Views

MDC-A abducted three; Iron fists in velvet gloves

4 hrs ago | 1092 Views

WATCH: Makandiwa warned Zimbabwe about Chinese doctors?

4 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Zimbabwe's political abductions

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says MDC officials were sexually abused

5 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Mangudya speaks on new $10 and $20 notes

5 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Bushiri divides South Africa's ANC

6 hrs ago | 1635 Views

6 Zimbabweans test positive for Coronavirus in Zambia

7 hrs ago | 2597 Views

WATCH: Images of abducted MDC officials go viral

7 hrs ago | 4893 Views

WATCH: Government accuses European Union of being behind MDC abductions

8 hrs ago | 2809 Views

Woman fined $200 for stealing kapenta

8 hrs ago | 737 Views

Bulawayo to go without water for 144 hours

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

MDC legislators' rebellion mounts as more party MPs attend Parly

11 hrs ago | 4754 Views

Time to hold MDC leaders to account

11 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to stay

11 hrs ago | 4699 Views

Concern grows over missing MDC trio

11 hrs ago | 864 Views

Squabbles to weaken opposition movement

11 hrs ago | 780 Views

'RBZ higher denominations much ado about nothing'

11 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Zanu-PF missing the target

11 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (I)

11 hrs ago | 291 Views

Arrogance vs ignorance: How the MDC's lurching deeper into chaos

11 hrs ago | 588 Views

'Mnangagwa pushing for one-party state'

11 hrs ago | 1028 Views

The utter madness of power

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

MDC must show strength and defy headwinds

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

Sub-standard Covid-19 products flood Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Clampdown on forex dealers hits importers

11 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Mahomva booted out over 'refusal to bend the rules'

11 hrs ago | 1618 Views

EU refuses to fund Mnangagwa's administration

11 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

12 hrs ago | 2832 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

12 hrs ago | 973 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

12 hrs ago | 742 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 628 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

12 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1689 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

12 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

12 hrs ago | 344 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days