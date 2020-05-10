PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African former President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma is ready to stand trial on the long-standing arms deal court case.Zuma recently told South African media that he is ready to show South Africans the real thieves."I've always said I wanted my day in court. It is time for South Africans to hear the truth. It is time. My silence has always been to keep unity but it is now time," Zuma said.The Jacob Zuma Foundation issued a statement saying Zuma had not wanted a stay from prosecution, even though his previous lawyer pushed for one."The former president wants to air his part. The court should allow him to do that. This case has been pending for the last 20 years. There shouldn't be these delaying tactics against him. This case can no longer be politicised, as it has been from the very beginning. What we want is a fair and just process", the foundation said.