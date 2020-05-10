News / National
Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42
16 secs ago | Views
The Ministry of Health has announced that Coronavirus cases have jumped to 42 as of Friday evening.
According to the Ministry, two of the patients (one from Harare and the other from Mash East) recently arrived from South Africa.
The Ministry said the other two patients are from Mash West province.
According to the Ministry, two of the patients (one from Harare and the other from Mash East) recently arrived from South Africa.
Source - Byo24News