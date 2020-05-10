Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda has questioned the stance by Embassies of the United Kingdom and the United States of America to condemn the recent alleged abduction of 3 female MDC activists while seeming to turn a blind eye on human rights violations in Matabeleland.Posting on Facebook, Sibanda said, "I am just wondering why @usembassyharare @euinzim @UKinZimbabwe always find their voices whenever there are allegations of human rights abuses on opposition in Harare but have repeatedly ignored police brutality in Matebeleland."They ignored pictures of 2 ladies badly beaten by Cops in Byo and acted as if nothing happened."Sibanda further said the silence by government and opposition parties showed that they do not care about the human rights violations happening in the Southern region."We never saw any statements from those embassies condemning the Zimbabwe police, nothing from the Government and nothing from the main opposition parties in Zimbabwe. It's a clear indication, they don't care."Bulawayo lawyer Sindiso Mazibisa called on Zimbabweans to use the same energy used on the MDC officials' case to condemn similar cases in Matabeleland."Cowdray Park ladies are almost killed and no outcry.Now its Harare and all hell break open. Bloody hypocrites and tribalists even racists silikhangele. Arrest and Torture of citizens is Satanic. Kodwa (But)Let's have the same VOLUME for the CowdayPark 2 and (Josphat) Mzaca."Fumed Mazibisa.