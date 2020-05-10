Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance vice president Ms Lynette Karenyi has reportedly jumped ship and joined Dr Thokozani Khupe MDC-T after it emerged yesterday that she was in the latter's WhatsApp chat group organising for a congress as directed by the courts.

The group, reportedly formed by Mr Douglas Mwonzora, also includes members of the standing committee of 2014 like Mr Abednigo Bhebhe, a key ally of Dr Khupe and about eleven more MDC Alliance senior members who have reportedly moved to Dr Khupe.

Some MDC Alliance legislators are reportedly asking to be added into another group also created by Mr Mwonzora. Dr Khupe became MDC-T interim leader after the Supreme Court upheld a ruling of the High Court nullifying the appointment of Mr Nelson Chamisa (now MDC Alliance leader) and Engineer Elias Mudzuri as vice presidents by late party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in 2016.

The court also ordered that the party reverts to the 2014 structures and prepare for a congress. The development is a blow to Mr Chamisa who is facing a rebellion from his legislators over the party's calls for the parliamentarians to disengage for parliamentary activities.

The party announced its decision to "disengage" after Dr Khupe last week recalled Kuwadzana legislator Mr Charlton Hwende, Ms Tabitha Khumalo under proportional representation, Dangamvura legislator Mr Prosper Mutseyami and Senator Lillian Timveos, from Parliament. On Tuesday, some MDC Alliance legislators attended a Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare parliamentary committee meeting, defying the party's directive.

On Thursday, three legislators Ms Virginia Mafuta (proportional representative), Mr David Tekeshe (Makoni Central) and Ms Joyce Makonya (proportional representative) attended a sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement. Sources within the party said legislators, especially in the Senate and under the proportional representation, like Ms Karenyi, are under pressure to join Dr Khupe as they fear being withdrawn from Parliament and replaced by her nominees.

In the group, which also includes Ms Paurina Mpariwa, members are discussing holding a meeting in Eastlea in the capital. Ms Karenyi also suggests that information of the meeting should be sent to an Edith Hope Marionawo. Ms Mpariwa complains about having a side pain and asks for prayers to which Ms Karenyi wishes her a speedy recovery and goes on to post scripture from Ephisians 4 verses 26 to 32.

Sources within the MDC Alliance said Ms Karenyi was confronted by the party's national standing committee's group. "The issue was raised in the standing committee group and Karenyi was asked to explain what was happening. We understand she said the number in the Khupe chat group is registered under her but was stolen sometime ago and someone is now using it," said the source.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms Karenyi were fruitless as her mobile rang without being answered. Mr Mwonzora confirmed adding Ms Karenyi to the group which he said was created for all standing committee members of 2014 in fulfilment of the Supreme Court judgement.

"Yes, they are members of the standing committee that was reinstated by the Supreme Court unless of course they want to resign from it. People who are not members of the committee are those who were recalled principally because they made public pronouncements that they were now members of another political party that they called the MDC Alliance," said Mr Mwonzora.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says abducted MDC Alliance activists' breasts suckled by captors

44 mins ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo has enough water for a year, says Govt

44 mins ago | 17 Views

Bulawayo police assault victims identify Shona cop tormentors

45 mins ago | 39 Views

Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa were never Presidential material, says Jonathan Moyo

53 mins ago | 499 Views

Zanu-PF's Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

54 mins ago | 572 Views

Liquid propane could supply Zimbabwe with fuel

57 mins ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 509 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

2 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 985 Views

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

These strange funerals

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Sport still prohibited

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Registrar General suspended

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 5839 Views

Please help, our daughter has been brutally assaulted by Zimbabwe Secret Service: Joanne Mamombe our girl-child!

14 hrs ago | 4156 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42

15 hrs ago | 5225 Views

PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

15 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Jonathan Moyo fingers Owen Ncube in MDC abductions

16 hrs ago | 6450 Views

UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

16 hrs ago | 4446 Views

MDC cheap politicking, will not stop parly business

16 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Kasukuwere in spirited fight to save Mazowe farm from govt seizure

16 hrs ago | 1260 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman dies of coronavirus

17 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Zimbabwe buoyant of CAF stadia bans reversal

17 hrs ago | 997 Views

FULL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

18 hrs ago | 4547 Views

Chamisa and his lieutenants appear to be in disarray

18 hrs ago | 2388 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC staging abductions?

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Zimbabwean lawyer regrets coming back to the country

18 hrs ago | 4754 Views

Mupfumi hopes to reclaim constituency

19 hrs ago | 1342 Views

RBZ introduces new $10, $20 notes

19 hrs ago | 1348 Views

MDC-A abducted three; Iron fists in velvet gloves

19 hrs ago | 1479 Views

WATCH: Makandiwa warned Zimbabwe about Chinese doctors?

19 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Zimbabwe's political abductions

19 hrs ago | 629 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says MDC officials were sexually abused

19 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Mangudya speaks on new $10 and $20 notes

20 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Bushiri divides South Africa's ANC

21 hrs ago | 2196 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days