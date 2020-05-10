Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

News / National

by Xinhua

Schools and colleges in Zimbabwe will remain closed as many institutions of learning are being used as quarantine facilities for visitors and returning residents.Chief coordinator for National Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet Agnes Mahomva told state broadcaster ZBC that schools will remain closed until conditions are safe for learners.Mahomva said the large numbers of people in quarantine areas and returning residents that are being received at the country's ports of entry meant that many cautionary factors had to be taken into account before opening schools."If we open schools now the question is where would we put those numbers that continue to come back?" she said.As a precautionary measure, all visitors and returning residents are subjected to a 21-day mandatory quarantine, and some schools, universities and colleges have been turned into quarantine centers due to the shortage of quarantine facilities in the country.Returning residents are also allowed to finance their stay at quarantine facilities of their choice during the mandatory quarantine period.Zimbabwe's confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 42 after four new positive cases were recorded on Friday, including four deaths and 13 recoveries.