Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo police assault victims identify Shona cop tormentors

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
The court case involving police officers who are accused of brutally assaulting two women from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo was further postponed, Friday, with the lawyers representing the latter citing that investigations have not been thoroughly conducted. The two Bulawayo sisters who were severely assaulted by police officers for violating the country's lockdown rules Thursday identified their alleged assailants during a parade.

The two women, Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu, who are sisters, claim they were handcuffed, assaulted, labelled ‘prostitutes' and tribally insulted by police officers based at the Cowdray Park police base after they had gone to the shops to buy some foodstuffs on April 16.

Nqobani Sithole of Ncube Attorneys told CITE in an interview at Western Commonage Magistrate's Court that the police did not fully comply with the order given by the director of public prosecution.

Last Saturday the case failed to kick off after the lawyer raised concern that an identification parade had not been carried out for the victims to positively identify the police officers who allegedly brutalised them.

The identification parade was eventually done on Thursday at Luveve police station and the two women positively identified two of the police officers, Simbarashe Bvekwa and Tichaona Zariro.

The two were in court on Friday and were represented by Maclean Mahaso from Tanaka Law Chambers.

"The investigations are bringing something up. Although there are one or two things that need to be attended to. The entry which was given by the director of the public prosecution was not fully adhered to and we insist that there is need that the entry be fully complied with," said Sithole.

"There are some administrative issues that need to be complied with before the accused persons are brought to court. An identification parade was done and two police officers were picked up. Those were the ones who assaulted the two women but there are other officers who participated by omission-that's the other thing that was not attended to."

"There is a vehicle," Sithole added "which was used as a getaway car at some stage and it has not been investigated to see who was the driver thereof. But I think we are in the right direction the only thing that we need to do is to catalyse investigations and attend to the entries by the director of the public prosecution."

Source - cite

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo has enough water for a year, says Govt

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa were never Presidential material, says Jonathan Moyo

9 mins ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF's Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

10 mins ago | 65 Views

Liquid propane could supply Zimbabwe with fuel

13 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

21 mins ago | 113 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

1 hr ago | 590 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | 587 Views

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

These strange funerals

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

2 hrs ago | 728 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Sport still prohibited

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Registrar General suspended

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 5531 Views

Please help, our daughter has been brutally assaulted by Zimbabwe Secret Service: Joanne Mamombe our girl-child!

13 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42

14 hrs ago | 5120 Views

PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

15 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Jonathan Moyo fingers Owen Ncube in MDC abductions

15 hrs ago | 6351 Views

UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

16 hrs ago | 4340 Views

MDC cheap politicking, will not stop parly business

16 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Kasukuwere in spirited fight to save Mazowe farm from govt seizure

16 hrs ago | 1239 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman dies of coronavirus

16 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Zimbabwe buoyant of CAF stadia bans reversal

16 hrs ago | 984 Views

FULL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

17 hrs ago | 4433 Views

Chamisa and his lieutenants appear to be in disarray

17 hrs ago | 2361 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC staging abductions?

17 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Zimbabwean lawyer regrets coming back to the country

18 hrs ago | 4517 Views

Mupfumi hopes to reclaim constituency

18 hrs ago | 1325 Views

RBZ introduces new $10, $20 notes

18 hrs ago | 1335 Views

MDC-A abducted three; Iron fists in velvet gloves

18 hrs ago | 1468 Views

WATCH: Makandiwa warned Zimbabwe about Chinese doctors?

18 hrs ago | 4183 Views

Zimbabwe's political abductions

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says MDC officials were sexually abused

19 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Mangudya speaks on new $10 and $20 notes

19 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Bushiri divides South Africa's ANC

20 hrs ago | 2171 Views

6 Zimbabweans test positive for Coronavirus in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 3247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days