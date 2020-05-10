Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says abducted MDC Alliance activists' breasts suckled by captors

by Staff reporter
MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime has a hand in the alleged abduction and torture of party legislator Joanna Mamombe and two party activists by alleged state agents.

Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were Wednesday reported missing with claims they were stopped and arrested by police at a roadblock near the National Sports Stadium.

The three had been part of an earlier anti-government protests in Harare's Warren Park suburb.

They were later found Thursday night near Bindura with claims by the party the activists were "badly injured".

Chamisa Friday visited the three at a Harare private hospital where they are currently admitted.

Speaking to journalist at the hospital, Chamisa said the pattern behind the abductions pointed to nowhere else but the President.

"The three ladies narrated that soon after being arrested, they were taken to a police station and then later informed that they were being transferred to the crime scene before being packed in sacks.

"These abductors were heard making phone calls to high sounding government officials who were giving instructions on the next actions to take. There is no doubt that Mnangagwa was behind this," he said.

Chamisa said the abductors forced guns into the annul passages of the three women and also sucked their tits.

The opposition leader dismissed claims of stage-managed abductions on the activists.

He further questioned why Mnangagwa has never publicly criticised past acts of abductions despite the party having reported similar 49 incidents in 2019 alone.

"The three ladies were also asked why they want to revolt against Mnangagwa and were accused of receiving foreign sponsorship by the abductors," Chamisa said.

He said the real objectives of the abductions were to preserve "an illegitimate" regime's control over the state.

"One wonders why a Police Commissioner confirmed having these young girls in custody and later turn around to say they do not know about their custody," he said.

Chamisa said the trio was undressed, cut with razor blades, had their breasts suckled.

He classified Zimbabwe as a hotspot of crimes against humanity describing the conduct as "inhumane behaviour of the greatest entrenchment".

"This is torture against the girl child, women and citizens," said the opposition leader.

Chamisa added, "What we saw is so disturbing. It is embarrassing that a man would tie women up in sacks and go on to suck their breasts while assaulting them for the entire night."

He said the new Mnangagwa government was failing to break from the culture of the ugly past which marked former late President Robert Mugabe's rule.

The opposition leader appealed to all Zimbabweans to take action and rise against the Zanu-PF led system once and for all.

"It takes the will of a good man to let evil to persist. This is all happening because Zimbabweans have not united to say enough is enough," he said.

Chamisa also appealed to SADC and international community to urgently come to the rescue of the nation.

Source - newzimbabwe

