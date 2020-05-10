Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC leader takes Mnangagwa - Khupe to court

by Mandla Ndlovu
MDC Senator Lillian Timveous has taken President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Parliament of Zimbabwe to court challenging her dismissal from parliament at the request of Thokozani Khupe's Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.

In court papers seen by this publication, Timveous who is being represented by lawyer Jacob Mapfume has listed Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora, and Parliament of Zimbabwe as respondents.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda expelled MPs  Chalton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, and Tabitha Khumalo from the National Assembly and senator Lillian Timveous from the Senate in terms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution.

Section 129(1)(k) provides that the seat of an MP becomes vacant if the member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he/she was a member when they were elected to Parliament and the relevant political party has made a written declaration to that effect to the Speaker or the president of the Senate.




Source - Byo24News

