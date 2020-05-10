Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the country will continue on Level 2 of Lockdown indefinitely and there will be periodic.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday Mnangagwa said the government will have 2-week reviews to check on the progress.

He applauded Zimbabweans for adhering to the lockdown regulations.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days