WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the country will continue on Level 2 of Lockdown indefinitely and there will be periodic.Speaking at a press conference on Saturday Mnangagwa said the government will have 2-week reviews to check on the progress.He applauded Zimbabweans for adhering to the lockdown regulations.Watch the video below: