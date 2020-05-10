Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi has refuted allegations that she has dumped the main  MDC faction led by  Nelson Chamisa and joined the smaller MDC faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

The allegations arose after veteran broadcaster Zenzele Ndebele reported that a reliable source had given him information to the effect that Karenyi was participating in the build-up to the much-hyped MDC Extraordinary Congress.

Read Karenyi's statement below:

There are false and malicious social media posts claiming that I have resigned from my position as VP of MDCA.

It is not usually my policy to respond to malicious reports by certain people with hidden agendas. However, I want to make it clear that the MDC Alliance is the only vehicle confronting the regime and there is no question of me abandoning that national project for which many lost their lives.

Whilst I appreciate the role of the media to inform the nation I would appreciate it if in future the media would check with me before publishing information that is not verified. All my official announcements are usually put on my facebook page.



Source - Byo24News

