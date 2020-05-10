Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans petition UK to deport Nick Mangwana's family

by Mandla Ndlovu
39 secs ago
A certain section of Zimbabweans has started an online petition to the United Kingdom government to strip Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana of his British citizenship and to deport his family.

The petition accuses Mangwana of being a defender of state-sponsored abduction and torture of opposition members.

On Friday Mangwana released a statement dismissing the abduction of three MDC officials as a stage-managed act done to discredit the Harare administration.

Read the full petition below:

The government of Zimbabwe has been involved in gross human rights offenses. The United Nations documented 49 abductions.

Out of about 49 Abductions since 2019 no arrests have been made. The Abductors who torture and sexually abuse are still at large the State through their secretary Nick Mangwana claims abductions are fake without any evidence.

Recently 3 MDC, A female activists Jona Mamombe, Netsai Marowa, and Cicilia Chimbiri were abducted and violently raped. Police through their spokesperson admitted in the State Newspaper the herald that these ladies were in their custody after being arrested.

The next morning the same police denied having them in their custody. The 3 ladies were later found in Bindura ,bruised,raped and badly beaten.

We believe Nick Mangwana as secretary is part of a repressive system which is being  used to oppress women in Zimbabwe. He should be stripped of his UK citizenship and his family deported back to Zimbabwe.



Source - Byo24News

