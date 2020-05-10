Kasukuwere condemns Mnangagwa over abduction of MDC officials

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is inhuman and appalling. The pain they are going through is shared by many in our country. We are hurting ourselves as a country and we have to free ourselves from such deplorable criminal conduct. https://t.co/HD6ZogaJ40 — Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) May 15, 2020

Former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has condemned the state sponsored abduction and torture of MDC officials.Three MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and one Netsai Marova were abducted by State agents and found after 24 hours in Bindura.Said Kasukuwere, "This is inhuman and appalling. The pain they are going through is shared by everyone in our country. We have to free ourselves from such deplorable criminal conduct."The firebrand former Intelligence officer added that very soon Zimbabweans will react against the government."This trauma against each other is unfortunate and barbaric This will not end well and the sooner all realize that there is an extent to which you can push people" added Kasukuwere on his twitter account.