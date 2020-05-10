Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere condemns Mnangagwa over abduction of MDC officials

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 secs ago | Views
Former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has condemned the state sponsored abduction and torture of MDC officials.

Three MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and one Netsai Marova were abducted by State agents and found after 24 hours in Bindura.

Said Kasukuwere, "This is inhuman and appalling. The pain they are going through is shared by everyone in our country. We have to free ourselves from such deplorable criminal conduct."

The firebrand former Intelligence officer added that very soon Zimbabweans will react against the government.

"This trauma against each other is unfortunate and barbaric This will not end well and the sooner all realize that there is an extent to which you can push people" added Kasukuwere on his twitter account.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son implicated in poaching

2 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Masiyiwa urges collaboration among private sector, NGOs and faith-based organizations in combating COVID-19 in Africa

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabweans petition UK to deport Nick Mangwana's family

2 hrs ago | 1704 Views

'Sekeramayi is presidential material,' says Moyo – He was nothing but Mugabe's poodle!

2 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

3 hrs ago | 2626 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

4 hrs ago | 1728 Views

ZANU PF turning Zimbabwe into a Mafia State

4 hrs ago | 736 Views

The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC-Alliance

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mnangagwa must extend lockdown, there are more than 42 covid-19 cases, but no one must starve

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

Sex predators roaming online

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Chamisa's tit for tat, no quid pro quo for participating in rigged elections, backfires

4 hrs ago | 1231 Views

MDC leader takes Mnangagwa - Khupe to court

6 hrs ago | 4038 Views

Chamisa says abducted MDC Alliance activists' breasts suckled by captors

8 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Bulawayo has enough water for a year, says Govt

8 hrs ago | 788 Views

Bulawayo police assault victims identify Shona cop tormentors

8 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa were never Presidential material, says Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 3006 Views

Zanu-PF's Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

8 hrs ago | 3974 Views

Liquid propane could supply Zimbabwe with fuel

8 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 2162 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

9 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

9 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

9 hrs ago | 564 Views

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

These strange funerals

9 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

10 hrs ago | 531 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

10 hrs ago | 1837 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

10 hrs ago | 194 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Sport still prohibited

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

10 hrs ago | 659 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

10 hrs ago | 651 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

10 hrs ago | 695 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

10 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Registrar General suspended

10 hrs ago | 564 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

10 hrs ago | 387 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 7529 Views

Please help, our daughter has been brutally assaulted by Zimbabwe Secret Service: Joanne Mamombe our girl-child!

21 hrs ago | 4579 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42

22 hrs ago | 5772 Views

PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

23 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Jonathan Moyo fingers Owen Ncube in MDC abductions

23 hrs ago | 7094 Views

UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

24 hrs ago | 4929 Views

MDC cheap politicking, will not stop parly business

24 hrs ago | 1704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days