Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora to recall dozens of Chamisa's MPs

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende has revealed that the MDC Alliance had gathered information to the effect that the Khupe camp intended to wield the axe on dozens of MPs who have chosen to stand with Chamisa.

This comes as things are moving from bad to worse for Chamisa and his top allies, after five MPs have so far openly defied his decree to withdraw their services from Parliament.

"We know that they have drawn up a list of about 30 MPs they have targeted for recall but we are not going to let that happen. A lot is going to change in the coming week because we will be approaching the courts to interdict them from doing so because we cannot continue to lose MPs through illegal recalls by a rival party," the former Kuwadzana East legislator said.

On Thursday, MPs David Tekeshe, Joice Makonya and Virginia Mafuta attended the parliamentary portfolio committee on Agriculture which is chaired by Zanu-PF legislator for Gokwe Nembudziya, Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

This was after their colleagues Peter Moyo and Winnie Kankuni similarly attended the parliamentary portfolio committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare earlier this week.

The MPs have argued that it would be a "travesty of justice not to attend Parliament" when their constituencies expected the legislators to represent them in the august House.

Tekeshe said he had been "directed by people" in his constituency to attend parliamentary business after he consulted them.

"I do not believe I am defying the party directive, but that I am doing what the constituency has directed me to do.

"During this time of Covid-19, the people in my constituency need me the most, and if I don't come to these platforms, they will miss out on many things.

"People think that politics is about hatred and enmity, but I think we need to unite," Tekeshe said defiantly.

"I am not bothered if anyone recalls me because I am an established businessperson. I did not join politics to become MP, but for the people," he told the Daily News.

Pressed to say if he still recognised Chamisa as his leader, Tekeshe said the time was "not yet ripe" for him to declare his allegiances.

"We will cross that bridge when we get to it. All I can say is that in a democracy, we have the right to make choices, and I made the choice to come to Parliament today," he said.

On her part, Mafuta said she had decided to defy Chamisa's directive after having allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of fellow MPs in the party, who were accusing her of backing reinstated party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

"I was removed from the party's WhatsApp group by Lilian Timveos (who is among the MPs who have been recalled), who accused me of being Mwonzora's person.

"When I begged for re-admission to the group, I was told to wait. I only got re-admission for a short time before I was removed again.

"From that point, I realised that there was a bigger hand behind all this. So, at the moment, I am standing by the court judgment. That is my position," Mafuta told the Daily News.

Southerton MP Moyo has also questioned why Chamisa wanted them to withdraw from Parliament for the sake of the four recalled MPs when he had failed to do the same after he lost the 2018 presidential election.

"For the record, I voted for Chamisa and I will vote for him again. But let us not use emotions here.

"The bigger question is why did we not boycott Parliament when we said the presidential elections were rigged?

"Why should we now disengage from Parliament … simply because four MPs have been recalled …?" Moyo said.

"The issue is that we are disputing the decision by the party to tell us to disengage before they consult.

"If they are saying MPs should disengage, everyone else should disengage. A war is not fought in bits and pieces.

"I couldn't miss the committee meeting because that meeting was crucial, especially during this time of Covid-19 when people in our constituencies are hungry.

"We have people we lead who we should consult first. Let us not put emotions everywhere," Moyo said.

Chamisa and his lieutenants have appeared to be in disarray ever since the Supreme Court delivered its ruling on the party's leadership ructions at the end of March.

The Supreme Court upheld last year's ruling by the High Court which said Chamisa's ascendancy to the leadership of the MDC had violated the main opposition party's constitution.

In the unanimous judgment that was handed down by judges Paddington Garwe, Bharat Patel and Antoinette Guvava, Chamisa's elevation to the MDC's presidency was thus declared unconstitutional, and null and void.

The ruling also automatically re-instated former MDC secretary-general Mwonzora and ex-chairperson Morgen Komichi — who both lost their positions at the party's chaotic congress in Gweru last year — to their previous positions.

And in addition to installing Khupe as interim party president, it also ordered her to convene an extraordinary MDC congress to elect a new leadership within three months.

Last week, the Khupe group successfully recalled Hwende (Kuwadzana), Tabitha Khumalo (MDC proportional representative), Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura) and Midlands senator Lillian Timveos, from Parliament, as it flexed its muscles and demonstrated that it is fully in charge of the beleaguered party for now.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube to appeal High Court ruling on Exchange Control Directive

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Kasukuwere condemns Mnangagwa over abduction of MDC officials

2 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mnangagwa's son implicated in poaching

4 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Masiyiwa urges collaboration among private sector, NGOs and faith-based organizations in combating COVID-19 in Africa

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabweans petition UK to deport Nick Mangwana's family

5 hrs ago | 3491 Views

'Sekeramayi is presidential material,' says Moyo – He was nothing but Mugabe's poodle!

5 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

5 hrs ago | 671 Views

Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

6 hrs ago | 3760 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

6 hrs ago | 2120 Views

ZANU PF turning Zimbabwe into a Mafia State

6 hrs ago | 844 Views

The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC-Alliance

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mnangagwa must extend lockdown, there are more than 42 covid-19 cases, but no one must starve

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

Sex predators roaming online

7 hrs ago | 912 Views

Chamisa's tit for tat, no quid pro quo for participating in rigged elections, backfires

7 hrs ago | 1468 Views

MDC leader takes Mnangagwa - Khupe to court

8 hrs ago | 4771 Views

Chamisa says abducted MDC Alliance activists' breasts suckled by captors

10 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Bulawayo has enough water for a year, says Govt

10 hrs ago | 876 Views

Bulawayo police assault victims identify Shona cop tormentors

10 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa were never Presidential material, says Jonathan Moyo

10 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Zanu-PF's Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

10 hrs ago | 4795 Views

Liquid propane could supply Zimbabwe with fuel

10 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2324 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

12 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

12 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

These strange funerals

12 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

12 hrs ago | 598 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

12 hrs ago | 734 Views

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

12 hrs ago | 1915 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

12 hrs ago | 203 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

12 hrs ago | 654 Views

Sport still prohibited

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

12 hrs ago | 697 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

12 hrs ago | 728 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

12 hrs ago | 771 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

12 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Registrar General suspended

12 hrs ago | 633 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

12 hrs ago | 431 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 8013 Views

Please help, our daughter has been brutally assaulted by Zimbabwe Secret Service: Joanne Mamombe our girl-child!

23 hrs ago | 4675 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days