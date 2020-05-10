Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bindura man appeals for help after being assaulted by soldiers

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
22 secs ago | Views
A Bindura man who was recently assaulted by soldiers in the mining town (Bindura) for defying the country's lockdown is appealing for help to cater for his medical bills since he broke his hand.

Nqobile Ndlovu of Chipadze subarb is failing to put food at his table since he has been seriously injured.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Ndlovu said he was assaulted by four soldiers and has been receiving food from a well-wisher who is about to give up since to harsh economic activities.



"Since my attack by four soldiers l have receiving food from a well-wisher but the challenge now is the good Samaritan is also running dry due to the harsh economic environment,"Ndlovu lamented.

"I am appealing to good Samaritans out there to contribute in any form so that l get food and medication, my Ecocash number 0779074342 and my bank account number is  5048759000906523 Agribank."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's 20 MPs could jump ship and join the Thokozani Khupe-led group

2 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mwonzora to recall dozens of Chamisa's MPs

2 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mthuli Ncube to appeal High Court ruling on Exchange Control Directive

4 hrs ago | 913 Views

Kasukuwere condemns Mnangagwa over abduction of MDC officials

5 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Mnangagwa's son implicated in poaching

7 hrs ago | 3728 Views

Masiyiwa urges collaboration among private sector, NGOs and faith-based organizations in combating COVID-19 in Africa

7 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabweans petition UK to deport Nick Mangwana's family

7 hrs ago | 4769 Views

'Sekeramayi is presidential material,' says Moyo – He was nothing but Mugabe's poodle!

7 hrs ago | 3104 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

8 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

8 hrs ago | 4203 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

8 hrs ago | 2343 Views

ZANU PF turning Zimbabwe into a Mafia State

8 hrs ago | 908 Views

The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC-Alliance

9 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mnangagwa must extend lockdown, there are more than 42 covid-19 cases, but no one must starve

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

Sex predators roaming online

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa's tit for tat, no quid pro quo for participating in rigged elections, backfires

9 hrs ago | 1610 Views

MDC leader takes Mnangagwa - Khupe to court

10 hrs ago | 5416 Views

Chamisa says abducted MDC Alliance activists' breasts suckled by captors

12 hrs ago | 2437 Views

Bulawayo has enough water for a year, says Govt

12 hrs ago | 940 Views

Bulawayo police assault victims identify Shona cop tormentors

12 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa were never Presidential material, says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Zanu-PF's Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

13 hrs ago | 5276 Views

Liquid propane could supply Zimbabwe with fuel

13 hrs ago | 6069 Views

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 2428 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

14 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

14 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

These strange funerals

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

14 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

14 hrs ago | 617 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

14 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

14 hrs ago | 2004 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

14 hrs ago | 700 Views

Sport still prohibited

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

14 hrs ago | 748 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

14 hrs ago | 765 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

14 hrs ago | 848 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

15 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Registrar General suspended

15 hrs ago | 699 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

15 hrs ago | 459 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days