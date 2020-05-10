Bindura man appeals for help after being assaulted by soldiers

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Bindura man who was recently assaulted by soldiers in the mining town (Bindura) for defying the country's lockdown is appealing for help to cater for his medical bills since he broke his hand.Nqobile Ndlovu of Chipadze subarb is failing to put food at his table since he has been seriously injured.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Ndlovu said he was assaulted by four soldiers and has been receiving food from a well-wisher who is about to give up since to harsh economic activities."Since my attack by four soldiers l have receiving food from a well-wisher but the challenge now is the good Samaritan is also running dry due to the harsh economic environment,"Ndlovu lamented."I am appealing to good Samaritans out there to contribute in any form so that l get food and medication, my Ecocash number 0779074342 and my bank account number is 5048759000906523 Agribank."