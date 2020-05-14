Government to install CCTVs in cities

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Government will install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in all the cities' Central Business Districts (CBDs) as part of its safe city initiative, a Cabinet Minister has said.Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Harare CBD is now covered with CCTV and the programme would be rolled out in other cities with Bulawayo being the next."We are developing the safe city pilot project in line with the Zimbabwe Smart (Sustainable Cities Initiative) and the digital infrastructure master plan. We are now moving (the installation of CCTV) to Bulawayo then the rest of the cities. It's an ongoing project in line with the smart cities project," he said.Minister Muswere could not be drawn into divulging how much money was channelled towards the Harare project and the cost to roll out the project in all the cities.Zimbabwe formally launched its smart city blueprint named the Zimbabwe Smart Sustainable Cities Initiative in March 2018.The Zimbabwe Smart Sustainable Cities Initiative was launched in consultation with the Government, local and international businesses, the diplomatic corps, strategic partners, local institutions and the extended Zimbabwean and diaspora communities.Its stated purpose is to unpack the operationalisation and implementation of the National ICT Policy towards achieving a Zimbabwe Smart Sustainable Cities Roadmap.However, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said he was not aware of the safe city initiative."I'm not aware of this but if it comes to fruition then it'll be appreciated in line with our vision. I'm waiting for the communication maybe it's in transit . . . ," he said.