Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe president Innocent Gagu Lutshutsha Ndibali has criticised plans by the government to displace thousands of villagers from Chiredzi to pave way for a lucerne production project.

Ndibali told Sunday Southern Eye that his party was against the dispossession of people without due processes.

"Our land is for Zimbabweans and will never be parcelled to the former colonisers or new colonisers from the East," he said.

"EFF Zimbabwe will stand guard against those, who want to reverse the gains of the agrarian land reform programme for selfish gains.

"We have for a long time known that Zanu-PF sold out the soul and spirit of our people to the highest bidders and today Chiredzi East and South is yet another reminder of this grand betrayal of our people.

"This is not the first time that our people have been displaced without proper planning and due compensation.

"The Tokwe-Mukosi project is a reminder of the government's blunder.

"EFF Zimbabwe calls upon all stakeholders to convene and engage frankly for an amicable solution to this problem.

"As EFF Zimbabwe, we categorically state that we strongly condemn this gross disregard of our people's birth right to reside on the land of their forefathers.

"The brutal eviction of our people from the land which they connect with spiritually and physically is not only an attack on their fundamental rights, but also an attack to human dignity." .

Dendiary, a private milk producer, is said to be eyeing about 10 000 hectares of arable land for a lucerne production project meant for local and international markets.

Lurcene grass, also called alfalfa, is used for making hay or animal fodder.

Chiredzi villagers are resisting the relocations, fearing they might meet the same fate as 3 000 fellow villagers displaced during the expansion of Tugwi-Mukosi Dam and dumped in arid Chingwizi in 2014.

The government has since neglected them and they are now living in squalor.

After enduring hardships at Chingwizi transit camp, the Tugwi-Mukosi flood victims were later allocated one-hectare plots on a portion of Nuanetsi Ranch in the semi-arid Mwenezi.

Part of the ranch is owned by Zimbabwe Bio Energy, a company owned by millionaire businessman Billy Rautenbach who, last year, threatened to kick them out of his property.

In Chisumbanje, several families were moved to pave way for Green Fuels' ethanol project and some of the displaced villagers are yet to be compensated.

An explosive meeting to discuss the proposal was held at Chiredzi council offices last month but ended in a stalemate with villagers, mainly drawn from Chilonga irrigation scheme, vowing to stay put.

The meeting was attended by Local Government minister July Moyo, Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira, Chiredzi South MP Kalisto Gwanetsa, his Chiredzi East counterpart Denford Masiya as well as community leaders.

Ndibali said his party was shocked to learn that villagers were being forcibly removed from their ancestral land to pave way for a Chinese investor.

"We take this opportunity to promise the people of Chiredzi South that EFF Zimbabwe will be with them in their struggle to remain on their land and promise to have all their grievances addressed before they are moved to a new place if they so wish," he said.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

1 min ago | 1 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

2 mins ago | 1 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

4 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

9 mins ago | 8 Views

End of road for private kombis

10 mins ago | 30 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

12 mins ago | 6 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

12 mins ago | 17 Views

Government to install CCTVs in cities

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Fighting for nothing, living for anything

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures Chamisa

15 mins ago | 15 Views

Mudzuri pleads for church, chiefs mediation into MDC fall-out

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Leave us alone with our Mwonzora!

2 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Bindura man appeals for help after being assaulted by soldiers

12 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Chamisa's 20 MPs could jump ship and join the Thokozani Khupe-led group

14 hrs ago | 5067 Views

Mwonzora to recall dozens of Chamisa's MPs

14 hrs ago | 4735 Views

Mthuli Ncube to appeal High Court ruling on Exchange Control Directive

15 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Kasukuwere condemns Mnangagwa over abduction of MDC officials

16 hrs ago | 4079 Views

Mnangagwa's son implicated in poaching

18 hrs ago | 6132 Views

Masiyiwa urges collaboration among private sector, NGOs and faith-based organizations in combating COVID-19 in Africa

18 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabweans petition UK to deport Nick Mangwana's family

19 hrs ago | 6373 Views

'Sekeramayi is presidential material,' says Moyo – He was nothing but Mugabe's poodle!

19 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

19 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

20 hrs ago | 4935 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

20 hrs ago | 2822 Views

ZANU PF turning Zimbabwe into a Mafia State

20 hrs ago | 1035 Views

The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 577 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC-Alliance

20 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Mnangagwa must extend lockdown, there are more than 42 covid-19 cases, but no one must starve

21 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Sex predators roaming online

21 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Chamisa's tit for tat, no quid pro quo for participating in rigged elections, backfires

21 hrs ago | 1919 Views

MDC leader takes Mnangagwa - Khupe to court

22 hrs ago | 6724 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days