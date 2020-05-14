Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
OUTSPOKEN Zanu-PF politburo member and ex-war veterans minister Tshinga Dube has condemned the alleged abduction and torture on three opposition activists saying the acts unnecessarily gave the country a bad name in the eyes of the outside world.

He was referring to the Wednesday incident in which MDC Alliance MP, Joanna Mamombe, activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were seized by alleged state security agents to be subjected to horrendous abuses.

The three were being accused of attempts to topple the Zanu-PF led government after they had joined other party activists to stage a flash anti-government protest in Harare's Warren Park suburb moments before.

They later recounted tales of both physical and sexual abuse encountered at the hands of their captors including sexual harassment.

The incident comes on the heels of another widely condemned savage police attack on two Bulawayo sisters for violating the lockdown regulations.

Dube, who has just published a book in which he pours out on how the country has been misgoverned in the past, said it was unheard of for a society to brutalise its mothers and sisters.

"We can't do that to our women. They are our mothers," said the ex-military Colonel in an exclusive interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

"All these things don't work well before the international community."

While government has pleaded for time to allow the police to carry out investigations to establish what happened to the MDC officials, Dube said the damage has already been done.

"Giving time for the police to investigate does not change the perception of the people who have already got the news," said Dube, who once told ex-President Robert Mugabe it was time to leave his job.

"For instance, I was going through the internet. I also saw some two women who were thoroughly beaten by policemen for nothing.

"They (police) gave the excuse that they had broken the lockdown rules. But it's not right. You can put them in prison if they are not able to pay fines.

"What we must actually know is that an image of a country is built on various things that happen in that country.

"They won't show a beautiful side of Harare in other countries. They will just show those people lying in hospital after being beaten up."

The ex-Zanu-PF legislator for Makokoba implored government not to view the opposition as an enemy but embrace divergent views for purposes of development.

"We should not look at an opposition as an enemy," he said.

"I can give an example of a country like Botswana. They have had an opposition for more than 60 years. So, let them be. After all different opinions are always constructive.

"We never thought we will beat each other and these things that are happening now are just very unfortunate."

Source - the standard

