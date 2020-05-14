Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC mulls reprieve on election deadline

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Opposition party MDC has indicated that it will approach the High Court seeking an extension of the date to hold its elective congress as the country battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that MDC should recognise the structure established by the party's congress in 2014 which made Thokozani Khupe the party's acting president pending the holding of an extraordinary congress within three months.

The judgment was delivered by the bench of judges Paddington Garwe, Bharat Patel and Antoinette Guvava at a time the country is under a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. To date the country has confirmed 37 cases of the virus, four deaths and nine recoveries.

The ruling also recognises Douglas Mwonzora as the Secretary general and Morgan Komichi as the national chairman.

Mwonzora told Business Times that the national council executive was looking at the possibility of moving away from three months' time frame provided by the Supreme Court ruling to hold an elective congress to choose new team of leadership and make a court application seeking an extension.

"July 31, 2020 is a tentative date set for the elective congress dependent on the health situation in the country. The national council resolved that
the period within the congress must be held was restricted by the lockdown. If necessary it may be necessary to seek a court extension and if it is not granted then July 31 will be the last date for elections," Mwonzora said.

"But, we are going to engage our lawyers to approach the court for the extension and there is high possibility of that happening as we are in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic which has restricted us to conduct our political work and the physical gathering of our party members in their various provinces."

He said the party was working on the logistics of inviting 4 500 delegates to the congress and was now in the process of identifying the venue for the congress big enough to accommodate the delegates considering health and safety measures of social distancing.

"We have settled for Harare province to host the congress and we find that it is much cheaper and convenient to accommodate the delegates in the capital city," Mwonzora said.

He said MDC was not losing sleep over utterances by MDC Alliance members that legislators would resign from Parliament in support of its leader Nelson Chamisa.

Some of the senior MDC members who are supporting the holding of the extraordinary congress are Khupe, Mwonzora, Morgan Komichi and Elias Mudzuri.

Mwonzora said the majority of the MPs and councillors had heeded their call not to resign but finish their terms which end in 2023.

"We know that many MPs do not want to resign from Parliament and Chamisa should not force them to sign letters of resignation from parliament as we are aware that they are being summoned to the party's office to resign from Parliament," Mwonzora said, adding that he was not going to resign alongside Mudzuri and Komichi.

"Our message to the MPs is that it is up to any individual MP to make his own decision to remain in Parliament or join Chamisa as we are not vindictive leaders; we want unity with the MPs and they must not resign from Parliament."

On Monday 85 legislators met at the party's headquarters where they resolved to throw their weight behind Chamisa.

The MDC Alliance has been holding meetings in their constituencies to consult with their party members on the course of action to take.

Charlton Hwende the MDC Alliance secretary general who was expelled from Parliament last week said his party was in the process of consulting their members on the way forward.

The party's organising secretary Amos Chibaya the MDC Alliance organising secretary said the party leadership had made a resolution to support Chamisa and were going to be resigning en masse but the leadership was holding consultative meeting with the party in their structures on the way forward.

Last week MDC recalled four legislators from Parliament with by-election expected in their constituencies. The recalled legislators are Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (Proportional Representation) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).

In the 2018 elections, Zanu PF won 145 out of the contested 210 seats in the National Assembly, MDC Alliance (63 seats) while the remaining seats where won by National Patriotic Front's Masango Matambanadzo (Kwekwe) and independent candidate Temba Mliswa who won the Norton Constituency.

The remaining 60 seats that were appropriated for the Women's Quota and Senate saw 35 allocated to Zanu PF, 24 to MDC Alliance and one for MDC T.

Twenty of the remaining seats were reserved for chiefs 18 and 2 for people living with disabilities to complete the cumulative 350 seats in Parliament.

Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Newcomers derailing MDC, says Mudzuri

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chamisa, Khupe war in new twist

3 hrs ago | 2763 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

3 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Chamisa loyalists arrested

3 hrs ago | 961 Views

Covid-19: Masiyiwa tips govts

3 hrs ago | 620 Views

MP's recall triggers backlash

3 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Investigate all the abductions

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

End of road for private kombis

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Government to install CCTVs in cities

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Fighting for nothing, living for anything

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mudzuri pleads for church, chiefs mediation into MDC fall-out

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Leave us alone with our Mwonzora!

5 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Bindura man appeals for help after being assaulted by soldiers

15 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Chamisa's 20 MPs could jump ship and join the Thokozani Khupe-led group

17 hrs ago | 5477 Views

Mwonzora to recall dozens of Chamisa's MPs

17 hrs ago | 5222 Views

Mthuli Ncube to appeal High Court ruling on Exchange Control Directive

18 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Kasukuwere condemns Mnangagwa over abduction of MDC officials

19 hrs ago | 4215 Views

Mnangagwa's son implicated in poaching

21 hrs ago | 6510 Views

Masiyiwa urges collaboration among private sector, NGOs and faith-based organizations in combating COVID-19 in Africa

21 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zimbabweans petition UK to deport Nick Mangwana's family

21 hrs ago | 6638 Views

'Sekeramayi is presidential material,' says Moyo – He was nothing but Mugabe's poodle!

21 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

22 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

22 hrs ago | 5227 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

23 hrs ago | 2923 Views

ZANU PF turning Zimbabwe into a Mafia State

23 hrs ago | 1065 Views

The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days