ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF has dismissed a letter circulating on social media that says the party will be engaging in nationwide distribution of food parcels to Zimbabweans that are suffering during the indefinite lockdown period that was imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The letter was signed by ZANU PF Spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo.

In a statement, ZANU PF said, "The peddlers of FAKE NEWS and FAKE ABDUCTIONS are at it again originating and spreading a fake letter in the name of ZANU PF and National Spokesperson Cde SK Moyo. This is a desperate attempt to substantiate false claims that food aid is being distributed on partisan basis."

Read the fake letter below:

Following the prolonged lockdown. government has put in place measures to mitigate the effects of extended stay at home orders including the provision of food to vulnerable milies.
As a party we want to urge our members to take full advantage of this opportunity. We are therefore directing all party leadership to ensure that our members know about the food distribution program that wil Commence on Tuesday 19 May across the country. Members are requested to bring their party cards to the following distribution points.
HARARE - Africa Unity Square
BULAWAYO .- City Hall
GWERU - Gweru Post Office
MASVINGO - Civic Center
MUTARE - Meikles Park

We will keep you updated of other distribution centers as the information becomes available. Together behind the leadership of our President. Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.



Source - Byo24News

