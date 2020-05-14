Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe People's Party (ZPP) has a totally new structure which has never been seen in Africa.

This was revealed by Jaison Midzi, Director of Communications & Publicity Member of the Directorate.

"We are leading a new revolution in African politics. Parties led by one person as president have been seen to be ineffective on the continent. It has led to the emergency of power hungry people and the results in governance and public policy have been dismally poor. It's time for Africa to change and start to adopt the politics of fairness and the politics that delivers," said Midzi.

"I encourage Zimbabweans to take this opportunity to join this hybrid political concept which delivers. ZPP respects every Zimbabwean and their institutions that they belong to. We value unity and positive engagements and that has kept us going. Other political parties are not our enemies but partners in Zimbabwe's governance."

Midzi said with Five Directors having equal votes and directing five different departments results are what keeps the party going.

"Without producing results one has to go and the party continues with a new director in that department. The party was started by five members who became the first directors. Two directors could not produce results as expected so the constitution dictated that they leave and they left. One of the directors switched roles. We have seen movements happening in our Directorate since the party was formed in June 2019 about 11 months ago. I will also invite you to our first anniversary in June 2020. You will be able to know more about the Zimbabwe People's Party and our journey to this far," he said.

The directors named are Vimbai Chiwuswa - Hwange (Matebeleland North), Jaison Midzi - Buhera (Manicaland), Isheanesu Zinyoka - Gokwe South (Midlands), Godknows Vhezha - Mashava ( Midlands ) and Macylen Mpofu Jensen - Bulilimamangwe ( Matebeleland South).



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Bulawayo Councillor involved in an accident

19 mins ago | 22 Views

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

39 mins ago | 126 Views

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

41 mins ago | 35 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

43 mins ago | 74 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

46 mins ago | 81 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

51 mins ago | 97 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

54 mins ago | 70 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 54 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

59 mins ago | 41 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

1 hr ago | 101 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi seek VIP protection

4 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Newcomers derailing MDC, says Mudzuri

4 hrs ago | 1438 Views

MDC mulls reprieve on election deadline

4 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa, Khupe war in new twist

6 hrs ago | 5738 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

6 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Chamisa loyalists arrested

7 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Covid-19: Masiyiwa tips govts

7 hrs ago | 1043 Views

MP's recall triggers backlash

7 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Investigate all the abductions

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

7 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

End of road for private kombis

7 hrs ago | 837 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

7 hrs ago | 259 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Government to install CCTVs in cities

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Fighting for nothing, living for anything

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mudzuri pleads for church, chiefs mediation into MDC fall-out

7 hrs ago | 401 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days