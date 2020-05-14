Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe People's Party (ZPP) has a totally new structure which has never been seen in Africa.This was revealed by Jaison Midzi, Director of Communications & Publicity Member of the Directorate."We are leading a new revolution in African politics. Parties led by one person as president have been seen to be ineffective on the continent. It has led to the emergency of power hungry people and the results in governance and public policy have been dismally poor. It's time for Africa to change and start to adopt the politics of fairness and the politics that delivers," said Midzi."I encourage Zimbabweans to take this opportunity to join this hybrid political concept which delivers. ZPP respects every Zimbabwean and their institutions that they belong to. We value unity and positive engagements and that has kept us going. Other political parties are not our enemies but partners in Zimbabwe's governance."Midzi said with Five Directors having equal votes and directing five different departments results are what keeps the party going."Without producing results one has to go and the party continues with a new director in that department. The party was started by five members who became the first directors. Two directors could not produce results as expected so the constitution dictated that they leave and they left. One of the directors switched roles. We have seen movements happening in our Directorate since the party was formed in June 2019 about 11 months ago. I will also invite you to our first anniversary in June 2020. You will be able to know more about the Zimbabwe People's Party and our journey to this far," he said.The directors named are Vimbai Chiwuswa - Hwange (Matebeleland North), Jaison Midzi - Buhera (Manicaland), Isheanesu Zinyoka - Gokwe South (Midlands), Godknows Vhezha - Mashava ( Midlands ) and Macylen Mpofu Jensen - Bulilimamangwe ( Matebeleland South).