Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The drug abuse is reportedly rampant among youth during lockdown.

Mthandazo Ndlovu a counselor in addiction and adolescent life coach said  drugs abuse has escalated during lockdown among youth.

"Covid 19 has a psychological toll on mostly youth," said Ndlovu.

"The struggle of the mind begins on how do l escape from this and when all minds are waiting for the same answer, the depression levels rise and so does the fear of the unknown."

Ndlovu said drugs, alcohol and substance abuse become the first escape routes from reality and a rare breed of addicts is breeding this time around as people try to surround themselves with what will take away fear from them.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Bulawayo Councillor involved in an accident

19 mins ago | 22 Views

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

39 mins ago | 126 Views

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

41 mins ago | 35 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

43 mins ago | 74 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

46 mins ago | 81 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

51 mins ago | 97 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

54 mins ago | 70 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 54 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

59 mins ago | 41 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

1 hr ago | 397 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi seek VIP protection

4 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Newcomers derailing MDC, says Mudzuri

4 hrs ago | 1438 Views

MDC mulls reprieve on election deadline

4 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa, Khupe war in new twist

6 hrs ago | 5738 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

6 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Chamisa loyalists arrested

7 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Covid-19: Masiyiwa tips govts

7 hrs ago | 1043 Views

MP's recall triggers backlash

7 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Investigate all the abductions

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

7 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

End of road for private kombis

7 hrs ago | 837 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

7 hrs ago | 259 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Government to install CCTVs in cities

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Fighting for nothing, living for anything

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mudzuri pleads for church, chiefs mediation into MDC fall-out

7 hrs ago | 401 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days