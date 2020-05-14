Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The drug abuse is reportedly rampant among youth during lockdown.Mthandazo Ndlovu a counselor in addiction and adolescent life coach said drugs abuse has escalated during lockdown among youth."Covid 19 has a psychological toll on mostly youth," said Ndlovu."The struggle of the mind begins on how do l escape from this and when all minds are waiting for the same answer, the depression levels rise and so does the fear of the unknown."Ndlovu said drugs, alcohol and substance abuse become the first escape routes from reality and a rare breed of addicts is breeding this time around as people try to surround themselves with what will take away fear from them.