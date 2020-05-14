Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

by Tarisai Mudahondo
14 secs ago | Views
Professor Lovemore Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for enfringing on human rights in the name of Covid19 lockdown restrictions.

He questions the  manner in which the governmental authorities has responded to the pandemic.

During the interview with social workers held on social media platform Madhuku said," Covid19 is a threat to human rights in respect of the manner in which the governmental authorities have responded to it.

In as much the lockdowns have put in place to curb the spread of the virus but there is temptation that once you do things for good measure you overlook that there are certain basic rights that you have to respect that is how far a threat it is."

Madhuku further urged the security forces  not to use force in enforcing lockdown regulations as that enfringe on human rights.



Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

2 mins ago | 0 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

13 mins ago | 16 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

20 mins ago | 14 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

27 mins ago | 38 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

40 mins ago | 95 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

42 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

43 mins ago | 174 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi seek VIP protection

3 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Newcomers derailing MDC, says Mudzuri

3 hrs ago | 1270 Views

MDC mulls reprieve on election deadline

3 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa, Khupe war in new twist

6 hrs ago | 5443 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

6 hrs ago | 2757 Views

Chamisa loyalists arrested

6 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Covid-19: Masiyiwa tips govts

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

MP's recall triggers backlash

6 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Investigate all the abductions

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

6 hrs ago | 663 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

End of road for private kombis

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Government to install CCTVs in cities

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Fighting for nothing, living for anything

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mudzuri pleads for church, chiefs mediation into MDC fall-out

6 hrs ago | 373 Views

Leave us alone with our Mwonzora!

8 hrs ago | 2076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days