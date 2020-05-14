Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister instructs Police Boss to investigate abduction of MDC officials

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe has instructed the Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga to investigate circumstances surrounding the abduction of 3 MDC officials on the 13th of May.

Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova, and Cecilia Chimbiri were abducted after being arrested by police at a roadblock during a flash demonstration in Warren Park.

Kazembe promised the nation that no stone will be left unturned during the process.

Read the full statement below:

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has taken note of the huge interest and concern which has been caused by the alleged disappearance of MDC Alliance members Johana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Christine Marova in Harare on the 13th of May 2020 and the subsequent location at Super General Dealer on the 15th of May 2020.



While the circumstances pertaining to the whole case are not clear my Ministry has directed the Commissioner General of Police to institute full scale investigations into the matter. 1 want to assure Zimbabweans that no stone will be left unturned with a view of finding out exactly what happened after the flash demonstration in Warren Park by MDC Alliance members.

This inquiry will also include the way the story was covered in the media in order to iron out a lot of grey areas for the benefit of the public and in the process reveal the correct circumstances in the whole matter.

Finally, may I, therefore, reiterate that Zimbabweans should wait for the outcome of the investigations before coming up with unsubstantiated conclusions.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New twist to MDC officials' abduction saga

1 hr ago | 1197 Views

Is Chamisa part of the plan?

2 hrs ago | 1694 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Councillor involved in an accident

3 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

4 hrs ago | 1528 Views

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

4 hrs ago | 809 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

4 hrs ago | 987 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

4 hrs ago | 844 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

4 hrs ago | 773 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi seek VIP protection

7 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Newcomers derailing MDC, says Mudzuri

7 hrs ago | 1809 Views

MDC mulls reprieve on election deadline

7 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chamisa, Khupe war in new twist

9 hrs ago | 7201 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

10 hrs ago | 3439 Views

Chamisa loyalists arrested

10 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Covid-19: Masiyiwa tips govts

10 hrs ago | 1152 Views

MP's recall triggers backlash

10 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Investigate all the abductions

10 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

10 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

10 hrs ago | 446 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 147 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

10 hrs ago | 919 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

10 hrs ago | 313 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

10 hrs ago | 286 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

10 hrs ago | 286 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

End of road for private kombis

10 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

10 hrs ago | 170 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

10 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Government to install CCTVs in cities

10 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days