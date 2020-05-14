Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Covid-19 active cases now 23

by Xinhua
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe recorded two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing to 44 the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country.
.
The Ministry of Health and Child Care said Sunday that the two cases are both female residents of Harare who returned from the United Kingdom on May 4, 2020.

Recoveries have increased to 17 from 13 while deaths remain at four.

The country has done a total of 27,059 COVID-19 tests.

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since March 30, although some restrictive measures have been eased to allow formal business and commercial activity.



Source - Xinhua

Most Popular In 7 Days