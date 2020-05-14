WATCH: Shingi Munyeza strikes Mnangagwa again

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Shingi Munyeza has sent commiserations to the three MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova who were abducted by suspected state against last week Wednesday.In a Sunday video message Munyeza said, "Sorry to the 3 ladies who were abducted last week and others who have suffered the same brutality under our watch. Sorry that we have not done enough to challenge and stop the demonic system presided over by evil men and women. Haman will hang on his own gallows."Munyeza accused the Harare administration of presiding over an evil system that oppresses people.Watch the video below: