New list of MDC MPs to be recalled from Parliament on Tuesday

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Dr Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T is set to recall some of its proportional representation Members of Parliament and Senators who are reportedly pledging allegiance to the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

According to an audio heard by this publication, Nomvula Mguni the Bulawayo Provincial Secretary moved a motion at the National Council meeting calling for the withdrawal of the said legislators because they were hostile to the re-instated leadership of Khupe and were not respecting the court judgement.

The following is a list of some of the MPs that are expected to be recalled on Tuesday.

Memory Mbondiah
Concilia Chinanzvavana
Helen Zivira
 Meliwe Phuthi
 Nomathemba Ndlovu
Phyllis Ndlovu
Sibusisiwe Budha Masara -Masara
Mugidho Machirairwa

A source close to the development told this reporter that MDC Alliance Vice President Lynette Kore-karenyi , Paurina Mpariwa, and Theresa Makone were saved by the fact that they agreed to take up their 2014 positions ahead of the Extra Ordinary Congress.

Kore issued a statement disowning the reports that she is accepting to work with Khupe, a move that sources said was proof that she was playing both parties.




