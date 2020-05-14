Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo has recorded its first Covid-19 recoveries as the total number of recoveries nationally climbed to 17.According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Child Care dated Saturday, May 16 Bulawayo has four recoveries, which stem from 12 confirmed cases, one of them fatal. Seven of the cases are still active.The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has risen to 44 following the confirmation of two more cases on Saturday. The latest positive cases were recorded in Harare, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 20.The ministry said the total number of reported deaths remained at four while the total number of recovered cases is 17.The latest recoveries include the four cases from Bulawayo and three cases from Harare that were confirmed through two consecutive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hours apart in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. Acting Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director Dr Welcome Mlilo was not reachable for comment yesterday.A total of 48 Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDT cases and 504 PCR cases were done countrywide on Saturday."Two cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. The two cases are both female returning residents from the United Kingdom who arrived on May 4 2020 and are residents of Harare."The cumulative number of tests done to date is 27 059 which includes 14 784 RDT and 12 275 PCR tests," read a statement from the Ministry.Announcing the indefinite extension of the national lockdown on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe must continue to minimise the risk of sudden spikes in the number of cases. He said it is imperative that citizens keep the pandemic curve flat to prevent the loss of life and devastating effects on the socio-economic environment of the country.The President said initial projections were that by April 29, Zimbabwe was to have about 1 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases. He said based on that modelling, the country needed to test 33 340 people in order to identify the estimated 1 000 cases."It is noteworthy that the World Health Organisation classifies Covid-19 transmission in Zimbabwe as 'sporadic', with one or more cases imported or locally detected. This may suggest that despite the small numbers tested, our country might have a reduced Covid-19 trajectory. "This reduced trajectory has been observed in other Sub-Saharan countries with similar socio- economic and cultural structures," said the President.Globally, 317 703 people have been killed by Covid-19 while more than 4,7 million have been infected. Recoveries stand at 1,8 million.