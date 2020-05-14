6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO'S six-day weekly water shedding exercise starts today in most suburbs with restoration of supplies being staggered into two parts, each running for 12 hours. Council is battling to provide adequate water amid depleting water levels at the remaining three supply dams, Insiza, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi out of six.Bulawayo City Council on Friday decommissioned Lower Ncema dam making it the third water body to be decommissioned after Umzingwane and Upper Ncema that were decommissioned last year. The city is facing one of its worst water crises in its history with dam levels at 30 percent. The decommissioning of Lower Ncema means the city is now pumping between 60 and 65 mega litres (ML) per day but the city requires 155ML/per day.The crisis has seen some residents going for more than a month without tap water, forcing them to draw water from unprotected sources. Government has moved to address the Bulawayo water crisis by providing funds to rehabilitate boreholes at Nyamandlovu aquifer to increase the pumping capacity to above 70ML/per day.In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the 144 hour or six days weekly shedding exercise commences today in most suburbs."The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that the city is currently experiencing challenges with the supply and availability of raw water due to low storage in its supply dams and the decommissioning of Lower Ncema with effect from Friday, 15th May 2020. Drawing of raw water from the remaining dams of Insiza, Mtshabezi and Inyankuni has resulted in reduced abstraction and to that effect, Council will introduce a 144 – hour weekly shedding programme - with effect from Monday, 18 May 2020," said Mr Dube."The water shedding programme is subject to change if other raw water initiatives are successful or the situation further deteriorates. All the areas that are on high ground and are likely to be affected for more than the 144 hours and in such instances will have water supplied by bowsers."He urged residents to conserve water.The 24 hours in which residents are expected to be receiving water has also been staggered into two, each part running for 12 hours. Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Gwabalanda and Maplanka residents will have water between 5PM on Thursday and 7AM on Friday as well as on Sunday from 5PM to the following day at 7AM. Suburbs such as Luveve, Magwegwe, Njube, Entumbane, Mpopoma, Lobengula, Mabutweni, Iminyela, Pelandaba and Matshobane will have water on Saturday at 5PM before supplies are shut on Sunday at 7AM as well as on Tuesday at 5PM to the following day at 7AM.The same applies for Harrisvale, Jungle, Trenance, Richmond, Sauerstown and Neqi areas. In suburbs such as Barbourfields, Mzilikazi, Nguboyenja and Makokoba water will be connected on Thursday at 5PM to 7AM the following day as well as on Sunday evening and to Monday morning.The same schedule applies for Hillside South, South Riding, Fourwinds, Hillside, North End, Tegela, Romney Park, Paddonhurst, Sunnyside, Morningside, Rowena, Montrose, Southwold, Greenhill, Barham Green, Kenilworth, Ilanda and Burnside.In Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista and Douglasdale suburbs water will be connected on Wednesday at 5PM to Thursday at 7AM and from 5PM on Sunday to the following day at 7AM. Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Fortunes Gate, Selbourne Park, Matsheumhlope, Parklands, Khumalo, Queenspark, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville and Kingsdale residents will receive water on Friday at 5PM before supplies are cut the following morning at 7AM and again on Monday at 5PM before supplies are disconnected the following morning.According to the new schedule high-lying suburbs such as Nkulumane, Nketa, Sizinda, Tshabalala, Bellevue, Newton West, West Somerton, Emganwini, Pumula and Nketa 9 remain under the 120-hour weekly shedding exercise. If they are put on the 144-hour weekly schedule they may end up not receiving water at all due to their location.