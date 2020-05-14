Mine worker dies in blast

News / National

by Staff reporter

A worker at Vumbachikwe Mine died after he allegedly fell during a blasting exercise when he was alone underground.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at around 11AM.He said investigations were underway."I can confirm that we recorded a sudden death incident which occurred at Vumbachikwe Mine. A mine worker identified as Moses Ndlovu (39) died in a mine accident which occurred during a blasting exercise. His body was taken to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary. Investigations are still underway to ascertain what happened during the mine accident," he said.A source who preferred anonymity said Ndlovu who was a mining crew leader was reportedly alone when he initiated the blast. He said when the blast went off Ndlovu is suspected to have been struck by a flying rock and fell about 40 metres.