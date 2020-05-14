National dam levels at 51,2%

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE cumulative national dam levels are at 51, 2 percent with Bulawayo decommissioning a third dam Lower Ncema which is only 2,1 percent full.The decommissioning last week left Bulawayo with three supply dams; Insiza, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi. Bulawayo decommissioned Upper Ncema and Umzingwane Dams last year. In a statement, Zinwa spokesperson Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the three remaining dams in Bulawayo are still critical. Inyankuni is 45 percent full, Insiza 34 percent while Mtshabezi is at 48,9 percent of its capacity."Water levels in the country's major dams continue on a decline following the conclusion of the rainy season and consequently the reduction or total stoppage of river flows. The onset of the water intensive winter cropping season and the continued drawdowns from the dams by local authorities also explains the drop in the dam levels," said Mrs Munyonga.As at May 11, 2020, the national dam level average was 51, 2 percent which is way below the 67, 6 percent average recorded during the same week last year. Gwayi Catchment had a dam level average of 46, 9 percent, Manyame Catchment 72 percent and Mazowe Catchment 76, 7 percent. She said Mzingwane Catchment has an average of 46, 2 percent, Runde Catchment 43, 5 percent, Sanyati Catchment 44, 2 percent and Save Catchment 60, 7 percent."In light of this, Zinwa appeals to water users to use the available water very sparingly. All raw water users are reminded to ensure that their use is in terms of water abstraction agreements as required under the Water Act. Those without agreements should regularise their use because any use outside the provisions of the law constitutes an offence," said Mrs Munyonga.