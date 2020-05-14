Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'MPs frustrating development partners'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DEPUTY Speaker of Parliament, Tsitsi Gezi, has castigated sitting MPs for frustrating development partners offering to operate in their constituencies for fear of losing their seats.

Speaking at a handover of face masks and sanitisers to the Salvation Army-run Howard Mission Hospital by Chiweshe Development Association led by businessman and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairman Tafadzwa Musarara, Gezi last week said MPs should put develop ahead of personal political ambitions.

"Many politicians are selfish and they shun donors, thereby hindering development. This is due to fear of being overtaken by donors but that drags the country down," Gezi said.

She hailed Mazowe Central legislator Sydney Chidamba for welcoming the association to donate in his constituency to the fight against COVID-19.

"I would like to thank honourable Chidamba for welcoming these donors in his constituency. Other legislators should emulate this, especially in this COVID-19 era. There is no need to be selfish because the pandemic is a threat to everyone," Gezi said.

Musarara handed over an assortment of goods that included 9 000 face masks, sanitisers and five disinfectant knapsack sprayers and chemicals.

He also donated seven months' supply of mealie-meal to Howard and Rosa hospitals. He also donated solar panels, rice and promised two months' supply of bread, among other items, all valued at $500 000.

The GMAZ boss said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has become the worst disaster since the end of World War II. The virus is invincible, aggressive, non-discriminatory and unrelenting. The current state of the pandemic in the West and Asia simply foretells what is in store for us in the coming months."

Speaking at the same event, Chidamba said:"Elections are over and there is no need to elbow donors, everyone who is able to donate or to provide things that develop the country should be accorded a chance and remove political jackets."

Mazowe COVID-19 taskforce chairperson Mark Kadaira, who is also the district's development co-ordinator urged politicians across the political divide to unite in fighting the global scourge.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

1 hr ago | 567 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

1 hr ago | 806 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

1 hr ago | 738 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

1 hr ago | 147 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

1 hr ago | 135 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

1 hr ago | 173 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

1 hr ago | 229 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

2 hrs ago | 1021 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

'Zimbabwe can outpace South Africa'

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zanu-PF distributes food hampers in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

There is a method to the MDC's antics

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zapu scorns 'useless' ex-secretary general Absolom Sikhosana

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

New list of MDC MPs to be recalled from Parliament on Tuesday

3 hrs ago | 2312 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza strikes Mnangagwa again

4 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Financial literacy: Why it matters the most

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

Nick Mangwana what is hate speech according to you? Calling Mnangagwa a hyena; is that hate speech?

11 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Shifting Attitudes on Higher Education: A Radical Approach to Bridging the Critical Skills Gap

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa, Khupe camps in early talks to end brawl

13 hrs ago | 6203 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 active cases now 23

14 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Credibility zero - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

14 hrs ago | 706 Views

New twist to MDC officials' abduction saga

15 hrs ago | 6920 Views

Is Chamisa part of the plan?

16 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Minister instructs Police Boss to investigate abduction of MDC officials

16 hrs ago | 2305 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Councillor involved in an accident

18 hrs ago | 4191 Views

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

18 hrs ago | 2482 Views

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

18 hrs ago | 428 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

18 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

18 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

18 hrs ago | 1413 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

18 hrs ago | 915 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 342 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

18 hrs ago | 194 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

19 hrs ago | 607 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

19 hrs ago | 1230 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 1324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days