'MPs frustrating development partners'

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEPUTY Speaker of Parliament, Tsitsi Gezi, has castigated sitting MPs for frustrating development partners offering to operate in their constituencies for fear of losing their seats.Speaking at a handover of face masks and sanitisers to the Salvation Army-run Howard Mission Hospital by Chiweshe Development Association led by businessman and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairman Tafadzwa Musarara, Gezi last week said MPs should put develop ahead of personal political ambitions."Many politicians are selfish and they shun donors, thereby hindering development. This is due to fear of being overtaken by donors but that drags the country down," Gezi said.She hailed Mazowe Central legislator Sydney Chidamba for welcoming the association to donate in his constituency to the fight against COVID-19."I would like to thank honourable Chidamba for welcoming these donors in his constituency. Other legislators should emulate this, especially in this COVID-19 era. There is no need to be selfish because the pandemic is a threat to everyone," Gezi said.Musarara handed over an assortment of goods that included 9 000 face masks, sanitisers and five disinfectant knapsack sprayers and chemicals.He also donated seven months' supply of mealie-meal to Howard and Rosa hospitals. He also donated solar panels, rice and promised two months' supply of bread, among other items, all valued at $500 000.The GMAZ boss said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has become the worst disaster since the end of World War II. The virus is invincible, aggressive, non-discriminatory and unrelenting. The current state of the pandemic in the West and Asia simply foretells what is in store for us in the coming months."Speaking at the same event, Chidamba said:"Elections are over and there is no need to elbow donors, everyone who is able to donate or to provide things that develop the country should be accorded a chance and remove political jackets."Mazowe COVID-19 taskforce chairperson Mark Kadaira, who is also the district's development co-ordinator urged politicians across the political divide to unite in fighting the global scourge.