Showdown over fuel import licences

News / National

by Staff reporter

A fresh dispute over the licensing of fuel importers has erupted with a group of local players allegedly sidelined by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) petitioning the government to review the process.The Direct Fuel Imports (DFI) Group Zimbabwe said Zera's licensing regime was shrouded in secrecy and promoted monopolistic tendencies in the fuel retail sector.After four months of haggling over new regulations, Zera early this month granted import fuel licences to mostly major fuel companies. This incensed the DFI Group whose members were excluded and are now pushing for the process to be reviewed.