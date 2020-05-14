Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights secretary-general Norman Matara says that the indefinite extension of the national lockdown was not backed by scientific information. He said that Government had failed to meet set targets including massive testing and contract tracing and in the absence of mass testing there was no need to extend the lockdown.

The Senior Hospital Doctors Association said doctors were of the opinion that Government should have relaxed the lockdown further considering the reduced corona trajectory.

Business leaders yesterday supported President Mnangagwa's decision to extend the national Covid-19 lockdown indefinitely but at level two with periodic reviews fortnightly, saying the policy would save both lives and the economy.

The national lockdown has helped the country keep the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases at low levels but the Government has, by moving up from level four to level two, allowed large swathes of the economy to reopen under tight conditions that minimise risk.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industry president Mr Henry Ruzvidzo said industrialists were supportive of the move to avoid worst situations as witnessed in the United States and Europe.
 
The indefinite extension to the Level 2 Covid-19 lockdown announced by President Mnangagwa is expected to consolidate Zimbabwe's fight against the global pandemic while giving businesses more latitude.

Announcing the latest decision in Harare, the President said the lockdown would remain on Level 2 until further notice, with assessments set to be carried out every two weeks to determine any additional measures. He stressed the importance of a strategic and gradual easing out of the lockdown to safeguard the gains attained so far.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe has risen to 44 after two more people tested positive. The two are females, both returning citizens from the United Kingdom who arrived in the country on May 4, 2020.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that the two were residents of Harare.

Source - Daily News

