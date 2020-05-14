Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The battle for the control of Zimbabwe's mainstream opposition party pitting Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe will be fought in the courts once again after four legislators approached the High Court challenging their expulsion from Parliament.

Members of Parliament Chalton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Tabitha Khumalo and senator Lillian Timveous were recalled from Parliament a fortnight ago after Douglas Mwonzora initiated the process.

Mwonzora defected to the Khupe camp following the March 31 Supreme Court judgement that said the former deputy prime minister was MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's legitimate successor.

The leader of a faction of the MDC, Mr Nelson Chamisa, has to "disengage from abusive politics" of taking improper pot-shots at the Head of State, President Mnangagwa, and instead join efforts to fight coronavirus, a Government official has warned.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said in a statement yesterday, serially preaching hate speech, as Mr Chamisa was doing by calling President Mnangagwa "a hyena" in the press, was "a seed of national instability and civil disturbances".

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

1 hr ago | 540 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

1 hr ago | 916 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

1 hr ago | 184 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

1 hr ago | 852 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

2 hrs ago | 1081 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Zimbabwe can outpace South Africa'

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF distributes food hampers in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

There is a method to the MDC's antics

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zapu scorns 'useless' ex-secretary general Absolom Sikhosana

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

New list of MDC MPs to be recalled from Parliament on Tuesday

3 hrs ago | 2365 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza strikes Mnangagwa again

4 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Financial literacy: Why it matters the most

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Nick Mangwana what is hate speech according to you? Calling Mnangagwa a hyena; is that hate speech?

12 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Shifting Attitudes on Higher Education: A Radical Approach to Bridging the Critical Skills Gap

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa, Khupe camps in early talks to end brawl

13 hrs ago | 6253 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 active cases now 23

14 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Credibility zero - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

14 hrs ago | 706 Views

New twist to MDC officials' abduction saga

16 hrs ago | 6943 Views

Is Chamisa part of the plan?

16 hrs ago | 4759 Views

Minister instructs Police Boss to investigate abduction of MDC officials

17 hrs ago | 2308 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Councillor involved in an accident

18 hrs ago | 4204 Views

Madhuku blames gorvenmental authorities for threatening human rights

18 hrs ago | 2488 Views

'Key to stopping covid-19 is ITTIT and civic collaborative effort' - keep corrupt government and it come to naught

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

For country or love? Mangwana, Mthuli Ncube must put money where mouth is

18 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Teacher union resists push to reopen schools under indefinite lockdown

18 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

18 hrs ago | 1415 Views

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

18 hrs ago | 919 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 344 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

18 hrs ago | 195 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

19 hrs ago | 609 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

19 hrs ago | 1231 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 1344 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days