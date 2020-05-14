Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

News / National

by Staff reporter

The battle for the control of Zimbabwe's mainstream opposition party pitting Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe will be fought in the courts once again after four legislators approached the High Court challenging their expulsion from Parliament.Members of Parliament Chalton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Tabitha Khumalo and senator Lillian Timveous were recalled from Parliament a fortnight ago after Douglas Mwonzora initiated the process.Mwonzora defected to the Khupe camp following the March 31 Supreme Court judgement that said the former deputy prime minister was MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's legitimate successor.The leader of a faction of the MDC, Mr Nelson Chamisa, has to "disengage from abusive politics" of taking improper pot-shots at the Head of State, President Mnangagwa, and instead join efforts to fight coronavirus, a Government official has warned.Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said in a statement yesterday, serially preaching hate speech, as Mr Chamisa was doing by calling President Mnangagwa "a hyena" in the press, was "a seed of national instability and civil disturbances".