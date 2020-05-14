Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

DEPUTY Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi castigated politicians who elbow well-wishers from fostering development for fear of being voted out.Speaking at a Covid-19 donation ceremony by Chiweshe Development Association led by businessman Tafadzwa Musarara at Howard mission Hospital on Saturday Gezi warned politicians to avoid selfishness and be fourth coming to donors."Many politicians are selfish and they shun donors there by hindering development this is due to fear of being overtaken by donors but that drags the country down," Gezi said.She hailed Mazowe Central legislator Sydney Chidamba for welcoming the Association to assist with donations in the fight against Covid 19."I would like to thank honourable Chidamba for welcoming these donors in his constituency other legislators should emulate this especially in this Covid-19 era there is no need to be selfish because the pandemic is a threat to everyone."Chidamba said elections are over and it is time to work for the country hence anyone who fosters development should be given a chance to develop the country."Elections are over and there is no need to elbow donors everyone who is able to donate or to provide things that develop the country should be accorded a chance and remove political jackets."Musarara who was the guest of honour donated 9000 face masks, sanitizers, five nap sacks, tonnes of maize meal enough to feed 11 clinics until December and pledged to supply bread for the clinics for the next two months.The chairperson of the Mazowe Covid-19 task force Mark Kadaira who is also the District Development Co-ordinater urged politicians to be united and in combating Covid-19 pandemic."Politicians should be united in fighting Covid 19 as a coordinator l only coordinate people who are united so there is no need to fight for positions in this covid 19 era," he said.Meanwhile, Zanu PF leadership in Mashonaland Central allegedly jostling for positions ahead of the District Coordinating Committee elections.In Mazowe Goodman Musariri was recently expelled from the for endorsing vice president Constantine Chiwenga as President while calling president Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.In Muzarabani district the council chairman Ashton Chiweshe is embroiled in fights with Muzarabani North Legislator Tapera Saizi who is accusing Chiweshe of stealing donor funded food aid and he will be facing disciplinary action anytime this week.