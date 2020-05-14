Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNDER SIEGE MDC Alliance Monday approached the High Court seeking an order stopping the Speaker of Parliament from expelling its legislators on the orders of its opposition rivals.The application followed the recent recall from Parliament of four MDC Alliance MPs, Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami and Lilian Timveous by reinstated MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.On Monday, the four approached the High Court challenging their recall and expulsion from Parliament.In the application, the expelled MPs are seeking an order that nullifies their expulsion from the august House arguing that Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda acted unlawfully in accepting an instruction from a political party they did not belong to when they were voted as MPs in the 2018 elections.In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, lawyer and party councillor Jacob Mafume, who is representing the recalled legislators, said the matter will be argued in court Wednesday."As you know it's a voluminous application. The parties agreed to postpone the matter to Wednesday to give them time to study it."So we will be back in court on Wednesday and parties will present their arguments."Meanwhile, we do not expect Mwonzora to continue writing his dubious letters to the Speaker of Parliament purporting to be recalling MDC Alliance MPs," said Mafume who is also MDC Alliance secretary for elections."But Zanu-PF being Zanu-PF and with their record of not having legal etiquette and always deciding to go against legal good manners anything can happen we can see more being recalled in the next two days."Respondents in the matter are Mudenda, Mwonzora, Thokozani Khupe, the MDC-T acting president.Zimbabwe's parliament is set to reopen this Tuesday.