Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is Tuesday set to host a one-day extra-ordinary SADC Troika Summit of heads of state and government in Harare.

He is hosting the extra-ordinary summit in his capacity as the chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the main purpose of the extraordinary summit is to consider the urgent security situation in neighbouring Mozambique following that country's formal request to the regional body.

Expected to attend the troika summit are Zambian President, Edgar Lungu, Botswana President, Mokgweetsi Masisi and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.

There are disturbances in some parts of Mozambique where some gruesome acts have reportedly been committed by Islamist terrorists.

Last month, Mnangagwa held a meeting with Nyusi in Chimoio, Mozambique, where the two discussed the security situation in Cabo Delgado and parts of Mozambique's Manica and Sofala provinces.

Last week, there were widespread reports that Zimbabwe had sent its army to Mozambique to help quell the disturbances in that country.

However, government dismissed the claims as false.

Source - dailynews

