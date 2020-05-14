Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
Candidates who failed to register for Ordinary and Advanced Levels for the November 2020 due to Covid-19 related challenges will get a reprieve after the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) said it will open another window allowing them to register.

The reprieve will also apply to other candidates who failed to pay top up examination fees which was adjusted by Government when it announced a new structure which had a subside of 53 percent.

This was said by Zimsec director, Dr Lazarus Nembaware while giving oral evidence before Parliament's portfolio committee on Primary and Secondary Education chaired by Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (Proportionate Representative.).

The committee had invited Zimsec to get an update on the preparedness of public examinations which was supposed to start on May 26 2020 but have since been deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

1 min ago | 0 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

58 mins ago | 558 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

2 hrs ago | 1114 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

9 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

10 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

10 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

11 hrs ago | 5036 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

11 hrs ago | 6159 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

11 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

12 hrs ago | 6406 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

12 hrs ago | 798 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

12 hrs ago | 5976 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

12 hrs ago | 788 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

12 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

12 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

12 hrs ago | 572 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

12 hrs ago | 745 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

12 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

12 hrs ago | 1324 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

12 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

12 hrs ago | 4707 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

12 hrs ago | 612 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 415 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

12 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 2174 Views

'Zimbabwe can outpace South Africa'

12 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zanu-PF distributes food hampers in Manicaland

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

There is a method to the MDC's antics

12 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zapu scorns 'useless' ex-secretary general Absolom Sikhosana

12 hrs ago | 1043 Views

New list of MDC MPs to be recalled from Parliament on Tuesday

13 hrs ago | 4413 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza strikes Mnangagwa again

14 hrs ago | 5216 Views

Financial literacy: Why it matters the most

22 hrs ago | 664 Views

Nick Mangwana what is hate speech according to you? Calling Mnangagwa a hyena; is that hate speech?

22 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Shifting Attitudes on Higher Education: A Radical Approach to Bridging the Critical Skills Gap

22 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa, Khupe camps in early talks to end brawl

24 hrs ago | 8981 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 active cases now 23

24 hrs ago | 1828 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days