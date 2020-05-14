ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

News / National

by Staff reporter

Candidates who failed to register for Ordinary and Advanced Levels for the November 2020 due to Covid-19 related challenges will get a reprieve after the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) said it will open another window allowing them to register.The reprieve will also apply to other candidates who failed to pay top up examination fees which was adjusted by Government when it announced a new structure which had a subside of 53 percent.This was said by Zimsec director, Dr Lazarus Nembaware while giving oral evidence before Parliament's portfolio committee on Primary and Secondary Education chaired by Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (Proportionate Representative.).The committee had invited Zimsec to get an update on the preparedness of public examinations which was supposed to start on May 26 2020 but have since been deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.