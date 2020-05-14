Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
AN unidentified 31-year-old woman, who was part of hundreds of returning citizens placed under quarantine at Mkoba Teachers' College in Gweru, has died.

Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the death.

"We wish to notify of the tragic passing on of one of the residents housed Mkoba Teachers' College," he said.

"The deceased was a 31-year-old woman. Cause of death is not yet established. Details will be given once available. Our condolences are with the bereaved family and friends."

All returning citizens are required to undergo the mandatory 21-day quarantine at designated government-run institutions as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com that the woman was pregnant and had recently returned from South Africa feeling unwell.

"We gathered that the now deceased had come from South Africa because she was not feeling well," a source said.

Midlands province has two quarantine facilities at Mkoba Teachers' College and Gweru Polytechnic.

A total of 358 returnees from neighbouring South Africa and Botswana are under quarantine at the two centres.

Source - newzimbabwe

