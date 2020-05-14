Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Bulawayo resident Levison Ncube, 25, died from "subarachnoid haemorrhage and head trauma" a few days after police allegedly beat him for allegedly violating Zimbabwe' s Covid-19 lockdown rules in April.

The cause of his death is contained in a post-mortem report conducted by a government pathologist at the local United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), seen by TimesLIVE.

Levison and his pregnant girlfriend were on their way to the shops to buy basic commodities in Mabuthweni, a low income suburb in Bulawayo, when police reprimanded them.

Armed with the post-mortem, the deceased' s family has filed a notice of intent to sue Godwin Matanga, the commissioner-general of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Mehluli Dube, a lawyer with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZHLR) representing the Ncube family, told TimesLIVE his clients were claiming compensation for medical expenses, funeral expenses, general damages for loss of support and any other ancillary damages suffered as a result of the death.

"Our clients hold the position that the deceased died as a result of the injuries he sustained after being assaulted by a police officer who at the material time was acting within the scope and course of his employment as a police officer employed by the ministry of home affairs which makes the state vicariously liable for his conduct," he said.

This is the third case of the government being sued for violations committed during the national lockdown period. Two are from Bulawayo and one from Gweru, and they are demanding a total of ZW$750,000 (about R312,500).

Meanwhile, the government says the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are working round the clock investigating the alleged disappearance and torture of Netsai Marova, Cecilia Chimbiri and Harare West MP Joana Mamombe last week.

Police warned that after investigations the trio would face the wrath of the law because they took part in an illegal demonstration in violation of the country' s Covid-19 lockdown rules.

"The trio' s demonstration was illegal because for one to stage a demonstration, one should have a police clearance.

"So, in that respect, it was illegal and they also violated the lockdown regulations. So, it was illegal and there was no social distancing.

"So, it will be dealt with at an appropriate time. For now, we are dealing with the alleged abduction," home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe told journalists.

The Elders - the Nelson Mandela-founded organisation of elder statesmen, peace activists, and human rights advocates - said in a statement that it was alarmed by reports of more abductions, torture and sexual abuse of female activists in Zimbabwe.

"All stakeholders must act in good faith to protect lives, freedoms and the rule of law," the organisation said.

In September last year, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, who chairs The Elders, and her deputy, former first lady of SA Graça Machel, visited Zimbabwe to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, civic society and women' s groups to push for a "truly inclusive national dialogue".

Source - timeslive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

7 mins ago | 19 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

25 mins ago | 98 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

39 mins ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

40 mins ago | 230 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

40 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

41 mins ago | 82 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

41 mins ago | 167 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

42 mins ago | 203 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

2 hrs ago | 1004 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

2 hrs ago | 1413 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

10 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

10 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

10 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

12 hrs ago | 5160 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

12 hrs ago | 6391 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

12 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

12 hrs ago | 6543 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

12 hrs ago | 810 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

12 hrs ago | 6143 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

12 hrs ago | 801 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

12 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

12 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

12 hrs ago | 589 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

12 hrs ago | 762 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

12 hrs ago | 1348 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

12 hrs ago | 1431 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

13 hrs ago | 4940 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

13 hrs ago | 626 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

13 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 2216 Views

'Zimbabwe can outpace South Africa'

13 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zanu-PF distributes food hampers in Manicaland

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

There is a method to the MDC's antics

13 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zapu scorns 'useless' ex-secretary general Absolom Sikhosana

13 hrs ago | 1059 Views

New list of MDC MPs to be recalled from Parliament on Tuesday

14 hrs ago | 4490 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza strikes Mnangagwa again

15 hrs ago | 5412 Views

Financial literacy: Why it matters the most

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Nick Mangwana what is hate speech according to you? Calling Mnangagwa a hyena; is that hate speech?

22 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Shifting Attitudes on Higher Education: A Radical Approach to Bridging the Critical Skills Gap

23 hrs ago | 462 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days