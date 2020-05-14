News / National
Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

Rhodes University scholar Dr Hleze Kunju's thesis is based on Xhosa people who settled in Zimbabwe in the late 1800s, early 1900s.
Dr Hleze Kunju is a thirty-one-year-old Rhodes University graduate and just last week collected his doctoral degree written in isiXhosa, thanks to the new language policy at Rhodes University.
Unversity Currently Known as Rhodes scholar's thesis is titled siXhosa ultimo lwabantu abangesonininzi eZimbabwe: Ukuphila nokulondolozwa kwaso.
Kunju hails from rural Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape. Having being taught in isXhosa in his schooling career, Kunju says having had to adapt to being taught and doing his Masters in English proved to be a challenge.
Kunju says he felt compelled to explore and write his PhD on this Xhosa group that settled in Zimbabwe. He wanted to give the people of Zimbabwe an opportunity to relay their own language, cultural and traditional survival stories.
You can read Dr. Hleze Kunju's thesis here
Source - capetalk