Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
Rhodes University scholar Dr Hleze Kunju's thesis is based on Xhosa people who settled in Zimbabwe in the late 1800s, early 1900s.

Dr Hleze Kunju is a thirty-one-year-old Rhodes University graduate and just last week collected his doctoral degree written in isiXhosa, thanks to the new language policy at Rhodes University.

Unversity Currently Known as Rhodes scholar's thesis is titled siXhosa ultimo lwabantu abangesonininzi eZimbabwe: Ukuphila nokulondolozwa kwaso.

Kunju hails from rural Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape. Having being taught in isXhosa in his schooling career, Kunju says having had to adapt to being taught and doing his Masters in English proved to be a challenge.

Kunju says he felt compelled to explore and write his PhD on this Xhosa group that settled in Zimbabwe. He wanted to give the people of Zimbabwe an opportunity to relay their own language, cultural and traditional survival stories.

You can read Dr. Hleze Kunju's thesis here

Source - capetalk

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

1 hr ago | 889 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

3 hrs ago | 1301 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

4 hrs ago | 1657 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 2730 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

6 hrs ago | 900 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

11 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

11 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

12 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

13 hrs ago | 5281 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

13 hrs ago | 6654 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

13 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

13 hrs ago | 6809 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

13 hrs ago | 821 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

13 hrs ago | 6336 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

13 hrs ago | 822 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

13 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

13 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

13 hrs ago | 602 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

14 hrs ago | 788 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

14 hrs ago | 1372 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

14 hrs ago | 5079 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

14 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

14 hrs ago | 641 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

14 hrs ago | 477 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 430 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

14 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

14 hrs ago | 2271 Views

'Zimbabwe can outpace South Africa'

14 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zanu-PF distributes food hampers in Manicaland

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

There is a method to the MDC's antics

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zapu scorns 'useless' ex-secretary general Absolom Sikhosana

14 hrs ago | 1083 Views

New list of MDC MPs to be recalled from Parliament on Tuesday

15 hrs ago | 4595 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza strikes Mnangagwa again

16 hrs ago | 5704 Views

Financial literacy: Why it matters the most

24 hrs ago | 667 Views

Nick Mangwana what is hate speech according to you? Calling Mnangagwa a hyena; is that hate speech?

24 hrs ago | 2083 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days