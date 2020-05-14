Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
THE late national hero, Absolom Sikhosana will be buried this at the national heroes acre in Harare this Wednesday.
A representative of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, William Changwara announced the latest development at the late national hero' s house in Bulawayo.

There was also an emphasis on the fact that Covid-19 regulations will be strictly adhered to in terms of numbers of those who will travel to the capital.

"Three buses will carry people from Bulawayo. Each bus can will carry only thirty-two people," said Changwara.

Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube said despite earlier indications of a possible burial at Bulawayo' s Lady Stanley Cemetery, there was consensus that for a man of Sikhosana's pedigree, the national shrine is a befitting final resting place.

"Ye bekungenzeka sibili ukuthi angcwatshwe lapha kodwa sivumelene ukuthi ngemisebenzi yakhe kaye lapho okulele khona amaqhawe (It was possible to bury him here, but because of his great works, we saw it appropriate for him to be laid together with other national heroes at the national shrine)," said the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

A former Politburo member, war veteran and trade unionist, Sikhosana died at the United Bulawayo hospitals last Friday.

He is survived by wife, Jelina Dube Sikhosana, five children and six grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at house number 3115 Nkulumane 5 in Bulawayo.

Source - zbc

